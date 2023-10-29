Wacom Cintiq Pro, new models to celebrate 40 years

On the occasion of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of its birth, new Wacom Cintiq Pro models were revealed, professional versions with two interactive displays.

Cintiq Pro 17 and Cintiq Pro 22 join Cintiq Pro 27, positioning themselves as the industry standard among interactive pen displays aimed at professionals who require the most advanced technologies.

Wacom’s birthday

The new products they share the same revolutionary technology as Wacom Cintiq Pro 27 launched last year. That is, a screen with the most advanced color precision and capable of reproducing 1.07 billion colors, a top-of-the-range refresh rate of 120 Hz, which reduces pen latency, and the fully customizable Pro Pen 3 pen .

Heart of an advanced professional creative studio

At the basis of the new Cintiq Pro 17 and 22 is the study and rendering of color, an element that today, and probably also in the future, has fundamental importance in many fields such as VFX and CG, professional animation, illustration, design, photography as well as in the creative training of students and teachers. The Cintiq Pro 22 model has a 21.5” screen, ideal for those who need more display space.

The characteristics of the line

While Cintiq Pro 17 has a 17.3″ screen, aiming for a more compact format. Both displays with 4K resolution are capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors and boast very high color coverage: 100% Rec.709 and 99% DCI-P3, the most used color gamut for video and film production and broadcasting.

For its 40th anniversary, Wacom expands the Cintiq Pro professional line

Both devices are also Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone Validated certified, meeting Pantone standards for accurately reproducing the full range of human skin tones. With this level of precision, in many cases there is no longer the need to use a second reference monitor. The Cintiq Pro 17 and 22 also support HDR gamma. They feature HLG (hybrid log-gamma) and PQ (perceptual quantization) curves for viewing and editing HDR (high dynamic range) video content. Compared to SDR (standard dynamic range), the optimized gamma curves make images appear more similar to how the human eye perceives the real world.

Advanced touch functions

In its 40 years of activity, Wacom has worked side by side with various artists with the result of producing products that are increasingly suited to their needs. For the new products of the Cintiq Pro professional line, Wacom has introduced refined, high and extremely sensitive tactile features, which guarantee an ergonomic and intuitive experience. The fully customizable Pro Pen 3 lets you change the grip size, button configuration and pen weight to suit the artist’s specific needs. Both displays have eight ExpressKeys along the back edges, which you can customize with your favorite shortcuts.

From Wacom greater efficiency in the workflow

And for artists who want to increase the level of control and customization even further, Cintiq Pro 17 and 22 support multi-touch function. This allows you to program certain gestures as shortcuts and to create virtual buttons for greater efficiency in the workflow. Professionals who want to personalize their workstation even more can then separately purchase the Wacom Stand support specially designed to improve the creative experience. Or attach the Cintiq Pro to compatible third-party arms or mounts.

Anticipate future requests

Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President di Wacom Branded Business

The Cintiq Pro family of products was created in collaboration with artists, game developers and video editors exploring new technological horizons. We watched the artists work and asked what they need and want. Thus integrating their wishes and needs into the new Cintiq Pro line. In fact, we have created interactive displays that satisfy their current needs and are also able to anticipate future ones.

Wacom innovations

Wacom’s innovations continue to interpret the needs of the creative sector and its professionals, improving and simplifying their workflows. Additionally, to meet the challenge of working remotely in a creative environment, Wacom is breaking new ground with Project Mercury. Currently available in limited preview, it will radically evolve the use of professional pen tablets and related displays over remote desktop connections.

