Waipu.tv with a 33 percent discount on packages with Netflix or Dazn

Waipu.tv is a live television streaming provider. That means you watch the programs of numerous TV stations via the Internet – and are not tied to a TV connection. The Easter discount has now been extended, so Waipu.tv continues to reduce the various “Perfect Plus” subscription packages by 33 percent. You can choose between the normal subscription, the subscription including a streaming stick or a subscription package from Waipu.tv and Netflix. A new addition is the bundle with the Dazn standard annual package. For Waiput.tv Perfect Plus including Netflix you currently only pay 16.41 euros instead of 24.49 euros and including Dazn only 23.44 euros instead of 34.99 euros. Click here for the offer.*

Watch the TV program when and where you want? You can do that with live streaming providers like Waipu.tv. Here you have access to over 200 television channels whose programs you stream over the Internet. So you don’t need a cable or satellite connection – you can watch your favorite TV shows on your smartphone or tablet while you’re on the go. Pausing, restarting and recording current programs is also possible. At Easter, the streaming provider granted a 33 percent discount on the “Perfect Plus” subscription. The campaign has now been extended and now also offers a discount on the subscription bundle including Dazn streaming. Should you strike here?

“Ostertainment” at Waipu.tv: The campaign continues

Easter may be over, but you can still get discounts at Waipu.tv. Included is the normal “Perfect Plus” subscription as well as the subscription including a streaming stick or Netflix access. Besides that new: a Dazn standard annual package. You save so much with a 33 percent discount on the individual subscription packages:

Waipu.tv Perfect Plus: 8.70 euros instead of 12.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 4.29 euros every month)

8.70 euros instead of 12.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 4.29 euros every month) Waipu.tv Perfect Plus mit Waipu.tv-4K-Stick: 10.71 euros instead of 15.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 5.28 euros every month)

10.71 euros instead of 15.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 5.28 euros every month) Waipu.tv Perfect Plus mit Netflix Standard : 16.41 euros instead of 24.49 euros per month for twelve months (save 8.08 euros every month)

: 16.41 euros instead of 24.49 euros per month for twelve months (save 8.08 euros every month) Waipu.tv Perfect Plus mit Dazn Standard: 23.44 euros instead of 34.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 11.55 euros every month). If the two packages are booked individually, the price is even 42.98 euros, so that in this case even more savings are made.

All subscriptions have a term of twelve months. After that, the regular price applies. The subscription can be canceled monthly.

That’s in the “Perfect Plus” subscription

The offer subscription includes over 234 television channels, 220 of which you can watch in HD quality. Also on board are 61 pay-TV channels. If you can’t always follow the TV program live, you can simply record your favorite program thanks to 100 hours of recording memory – or watch it on demand in the Waipu.tv media library. In contrast to conventional television, you can pause current programs and continue them later or start from the beginning. With the “Perfect Plus” subscription, up to four streams at Waipu.tv are possible at the same time.

If you want to watch the normal TV program independently in addition to the Internet streaming services, the Easter entertainment discount at Waipu.tv* is a good opportunity.

Waipu.tv with Netflix, Dazn or streaming stick: That’s why the offer is worth it

In addition to the normal “Perfect Plus” subscription, you also have the option of booking a Waipu.tv streaming stick, a Netflix standard or a Dazn standard subscription for a small monthly surcharge.

In which Double pack of Waipu.tv and Netflix you get a standard Netflix subscription in addition to Waipu.tv access. This allows you to watch Netflix in HD quality and on up to two devices at the same time. If, in addition to live television programming, you also want to see streaming content, international series, etc. on demand, this subscription is the right one for you.

Top: The Netflix standard subscription costs 12.99 euros per month. With the Waipu.tv deal for 16.41 euros per month you get two streaming services at a bargain price!

The same applies to the station wagon with the Dazn Annual Pack: Here, too, a top price of 23.44 euros per month is offered. Thanks to the streaming bundle, you can be sure of top entertainment for a whole year. In addition to the TV channels, you can enjoy numerous live sports events such as 121 UEFA Champions League games including a conference. But the Friday and Sunday games of the Bundesliga as well as US sports from the NFL, NBA and UFC are also available live and on demand.

If you don’t have a Smart TV yet, you can choose the package consisting of a Waipu.tv subscription and a streaming stick. The 4K stick turns any television into a smart TV: you can simply download apps such as YouTube and Twitch or other streaming providers such as Netflix, Disney+ and Co. from the Google Playstore. The Cover with Waipu.tv-4K-Stick So it’s worth it for you, especially if you still have an older television and want to spruce it up a bit.