Home Technology Waipu.tv with a 33 percent discount: This is how Netflix is ​​cheaper
Technology

Waipu.tv with a 33 percent discount: This is how Netflix is ​​cheaper

by admin
Waipu.tv with a 33 percent discount: This is how Netflix is ​​cheaper

PR/Business Insider

Waipu.tv is a live television streaming provider. That means you watch the programs of numerous TV stations via the Internet – and are not tied to a TV connection.

At Easter, Waipu.tv is reducing the various “Perfect Plus” subscription packages by 33 percent. You can choose between the normal subscription, the subscription including a streaming stick or a subscription package from Waipu.tv and Netflix.

For Waiput.tv Perfect Plus including Netflix, you currently only pay 16.41 euros instead of 24.49 euros. Click here for the offer*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Watch the TV program when and where you want? You can do that with live streaming providers like Waipu.tv. Here you have access to over 200 television channels whose programs you stream over the Internet. So you don’t need a cable or satellite connection – you can watch your favorite TV shows on your smartphone or tablet while you’re on the go. Pausing, restarting and recording current programs is also possible. At Easter, the streaming provider grants a 33 percent discount on the “Perfect Plus” subscription. Should you strike here?

“Ostertainment” at Waipu.tv: That’s how much you save with the Easter discount

The normal “Perfect Plus” subscription and the subscription including a streaming stick or Netflix access are included in the promotion. You save so much with a 33 percent discount on the individual subscription packages:

  • Waipu.tv Perfect Plus: 8.70 euros instead of 12.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 4.29 euros every month)
  • Waipu.tv Perfect Plus mit Waipu.tv-4K-Stick: 10.71 euros instead of 15.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 5.28 euros every month)
  • Waipu.tv Perfect Plus mit Netflix Standard: 16.41 euros instead of 24.49 euros per month for twelve months (save 8.08 euros every month)
See also  Audio-Technica's 60 years of audio technology and exquisite wooden shell design, from the outside to the inside, is filled with wireless listening touch #铁三角(189250)

All subscriptions have a term of twelve months. After that, the regular price applies and the subscription can be canceled on a monthly basis.

That’s in the “Perfect Plus” subscription

The subscription offer includes 233 television channels, 129 of which you can watch in HD quality. 61 pay TV channels are on board. If you can’t always follow the TV program live, you can simply record your favorite program thanks to 100 hours of recording memory – or watch it on demand in the Waipu.tv media library. In contrast to conventional television, you can pause current programs and continue them later or start from the beginning. With the “Perfect Plus” subscription, up to four streams at Waipu.tv are possible at the same time.

If you want to watch the normal TV program independently in addition to the Internet streaming services, the Easter discount at Waipu.tv* is a good opportunity.

read too

RTL +: You should know that about the streaming service

Waipu.tv with Netflix or streaming stick: That’s why the Easter offer is worth it

In addition to the normal “Perfect Plus” subscription, you also have the option of adding a Netflix standard subscription or a Waipu.tv streaming stick for a small monthly surcharge.

In which Double pack of Waipu.tv and Netflix you get a standard Netflix subscription in addition to Waipu.tv access. This allows you to watch Netflix in HD quality and on up to two devices at the same time. If, in addition to live television programming, you also want to see streaming content, international series, etc. on demand, this subscription is the right one for you.

See also  Guild Esports has expanded its partnership with Samsung - - Gamereactor

Top: The Netflix standard subscription costs 12.99 euros per month. With the Waipu.tv Easter Deal for 16.41 euros per month you get two streaming services at a bargain price!

If you don’t have a Smart TV yet, you can choose the package consisting of a Waipu.tv subscription and a streaming stick. The 4K stick turns any television into a smart TV: you can simply download apps such as YouTube and Twitch or other streaming providers such as Netflix, Disney+ and Co. from the Google Playstore. The Cover with Waipu.tv-4K-Stick So it’s worth it for you, especially if you still have an older television and want to spruce it up a bit.

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

You may also like

Enough bang!Gun Crab War “Crab Champion” Steam overwhelmingly...

Cult mystery series is to be relaunched

Google cuts laptops and employee services to save...

2023 Android flagship mobile phone motor list: it...

ASUS presents ROG Ally PC game console to...

INIU Powerbank buy cheap from 19.54€ (04/2023)

[Hot Talk for Gaming Fans]ASUS Game Handheld is...

iOS 16.5: This is in the iPhone update

Patterns in Software Architecture: The Pipes and Filters...

SpaceX’s Starship rocket will send an SUV-sized rover...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy