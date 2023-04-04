PR/Business Insider

Waipu.tv is a live television streaming provider. That means you watch the programs of numerous TV stations via the Internet – and are not tied to a TV connection. At Easter, Waipu.tv is reducing the various “Perfect Plus” subscription packages by 33 percent. You can choose between the normal subscription, the subscription including a streaming stick or a subscription package from Waipu.tv and Netflix. For Waiput.tv Perfect Plus including Netflix, you currently only pay 16.41 euros instead of 24.49 euros. Click here for the offer*.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Watch the TV program when and where you want? You can do that with live streaming providers like Waipu.tv. Here you have access to over 200 television channels whose programs you stream over the Internet. So you don’t need a cable or satellite connection – you can watch your favorite TV shows on your smartphone or tablet while you’re on the go. Pausing, restarting and recording current programs is also possible. At Easter, the streaming provider grants a 33 percent discount on the “Perfect Plus” subscription. Should you strike here?

“Ostertainment” at Waipu.tv: That’s how much you save with the Easter discount

The normal “Perfect Plus” subscription and the subscription including a streaming stick or Netflix access are included in the promotion. You save so much with a 33 percent discount on the individual subscription packages:

Waipu.tv Perfect Plus: 8.70 euros instead of 12.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 4.29 euros every month)

8.70 euros instead of 12.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 4.29 euros every month) Waipu.tv Perfect Plus mit Waipu.tv-4K-Stick: 10.71 euros instead of 15.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 5.28 euros every month)

10.71 euros instead of 15.99 euros per month for twelve months (save 5.28 euros every month) Waipu.tv Perfect Plus mit Netflix Standard: 16.41 euros instead of 24.49 euros per month for twelve months (save 8.08 euros every month)

All subscriptions have a term of twelve months. After that, the regular price applies and the subscription can be canceled on a monthly basis.

That’s in the “Perfect Plus” subscription

The subscription offer includes 233 television channels, 129 of which you can watch in HD quality. 61 pay TV channels are on board. If you can’t always follow the TV program live, you can simply record your favorite program thanks to 100 hours of recording memory – or watch it on demand in the Waipu.tv media library. In contrast to conventional television, you can pause current programs and continue them later or start from the beginning. With the “Perfect Plus” subscription, up to four streams at Waipu.tv are possible at the same time.

If you want to watch the normal TV program independently in addition to the Internet streaming services, the Easter discount at Waipu.tv* is a good opportunity.

Waipu.tv with Netflix or streaming stick: That’s why the Easter offer is worth it

In addition to the normal “Perfect Plus” subscription, you also have the option of adding a Netflix standard subscription or a Waipu.tv streaming stick for a small monthly surcharge.

In which Double pack of Waipu.tv and Netflix you get a standard Netflix subscription in addition to Waipu.tv access. This allows you to watch Netflix in HD quality and on up to two devices at the same time. If, in addition to live television programming, you also want to see streaming content, international series, etc. on demand, this subscription is the right one for you.

Top: The Netflix standard subscription costs 12.99 euros per month. With the Waipu.tv Easter Deal for 16.41 euros per month you get two streaming services at a bargain price!

If you don’t have a Smart TV yet, you can choose the package consisting of a Waipu.tv subscription and a streaming stick. The 4K stick turns any television into a smart TV: you can simply download apps such as YouTube and Twitch or other streaming providers such as Netflix, Disney+ and Co. from the Google Playstore. The Cover with Waipu.tv-4K-Stick So it’s worth it for you, especially if you still have an older television and want to spruce it up a bit.