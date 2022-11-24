Home Technology Wait for the party to rest assured that Microsoft and SONY will wait until 2028 for the next generation of game consoles | XFastest News
Due to the continuous shortage of Xbox Series X and the price increase of PS5, many gamers of this generation of game consoles have turned into “waiting party”, wanting to wait until the supply and price are stable before buying.

However, the recent rumors have caused many “waiting parties” to fall into anxiety, worrying that they will wait for the next generation of game consoles before the price is cut.

Fortunately, according to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)’s ongoing investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard and documents released, this generation of consoles still has a long remaining life.

Judging from the document, regarding the possible impact of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on players’ choice of game consoles, Microsoft pointed out that what the two parties have no dispute is that some players may re-evaluate the choice of game console purchases when the new generation of game consoles is launched. But it also notes that this is an event that happens roughly every eight years, and the next generation of consoles is not expected to be released until the fall of 2028.

The contract with Activision Blizzard provided by SONY also shows that at least “Decisive Moment” will be available on PlayStation until the end of 2027. From a conventional point of view, this time basically corresponds to the release time of the manufacturer’s next-generation game console.

From this point of view, whether it is Microsoft or SONY, the next generation of game consoles will not be launched until 2028 at the earliest. For the “wait and see”, there is still plenty of time.

