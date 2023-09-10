Waiting for iPhone 15, after how long is it necessary to change the smartphone?

Listen to the audio version of the article

On September 12th Apple announces the new iPhone 15 models and thus opens the stage to the classic dilemma that afflicts all users: “do I upgrade this time or do I skip it this year?”. The right answer is complicated. It changes depending on what type of smartphone user we are and what model we already own. But it is possible to give some indications to guide the choice.

iPhone 15

There are a few things to consider for these new models, first. Various reports – including one from Goldman Sachs – note that the 15 will have minor battery and camera improvements; but not only. Michael Ng, analyst at Goldman Sachs, stated that Apple will be forced to make extraordinary price increases (it hasn’t done so since 2019) due to the A17 processor, the first chip made on a 3-nanometer scale, which will make the phone faster and more energy efficient. Pro models will also have design improvements, such as titanium bezels, better battery life, and more memory. The Pro Max model, the most advanced, will include an updated camera with a periscope lens for greater optical zoom capability. But does all this justify the upgrade, also and above all considering the possible increase in price?

Upgrade or not, what to consider

Let’s go back to the fateful question. «If your iPhone is younger than three years you shouldn’t need an upgrade», replies Carolina Milanesi, a historic analyst for the smartphone market, now based in Atlanta, to Sole24Ore. «The most important things for an average user are the battery, charging speed and the camera. But these things have limited upgrade year after year. The improvements, accumulated, become substantial only after three years – she explains. «A certain share of users, around 20 percent, will upgrade anyway; because he does it every year just to always have the best smartphone in his hands. This applies to iPhones as well as Samsungs” says Milanesi. They are the same users, more experienced than average, able to appreciate an improved processor (compared to models one or two years older) or the titanium design. «Titanium makes the smartphone lighter. However, it is something that can only be appreciated if you take it in your hand and it is considerable especially for the larger and more expensive models”, she adds. “The fast processor makes the difference however when generative AI will also spread to smartphones; but this too is an advantage that is not appreciated by all users”, continues Milanesi. The expert predicts that generative AI will allow us to carry out advanced editing of our photos (imagine what is already possible with Adobe Firefly), create images on the fly for our messages or social posts or improve lights, framing in video calls Facetime. Of course, generative AI now lives in the cloud and doesn’t require a powerful processor, “but I think Apple will bring it to smartphones soon, for privacy reasons,” she says.

However, it is likely that we will need an upgrade if the new iOS 17 does not support our current iPhone. Bad news for example for owners of iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X. The full list of supported models can be found at the bottom of Apple’s iOS 17 preview page. It is important that your phone can be updated to the latest version of iOS, which offers new features, important security updates and bug fixes. Using outdated software can compromise performance and put your personal data at risk. Also be careful: even if our iPhone supports iOS 17, perhaps some functions integrated in the update will not be available. The new keyboard that completes sentences as you type is only available on iPhone 12 and later, as are FaceTime reactions with hand gesture recognition. An accessibility feature for visually impaired people, called Point and Speak, will only work on supported Pro models with depth-sensing 3-D lidar scanners (iPhone 12 Pro and later).

What to do if we want to buy the new iPhone

In any case, even if we are determined – for pleasure or necessity – to make the upgrade, experts always recommend calm and a cool head in these cases. After the 12th Apple will discount previous models; maybe we will understand that we can be satisfied with taking the 14 or even the 13 (if we have a model older than the 10 for example) and thus save money. We could get it refurbished and save even more. If we want to buy a new iPhone – the 15th or an earlier one – it is also better to wait a few weeks for new offers from telephone operators. Usually, you save a few hundred euros this way.