Approaching stage to the Italian Tech Week, the largest Italian event on technology and innovation to be held at the Turin Ogrs on 29 and 30 September next. Riccardo Luna, director of Italian Tech, the Gedi hub that organized the event, talks with Lorenzo Pregliasco, director of YouTrend, and Juan Carlos De Martin, full professor at the Polytechnic of Turin, about the impact that social media are having on the elections policies of the next 25 September.