Home Technology Waiting for IT Week, Pregliasco (YouTrend) and De Martin (Politecnico Torino): “The social impact on voting”
Technology

Waiting for IT Week, Pregliasco (YouTrend) and De Martin (Politecnico Torino): “The social impact on voting”

by admin
Waiting for IT Week, Pregliasco (YouTrend) and De Martin (Politecnico Torino): “The social impact on voting”

Approaching stage to the Italian Tech Week, the largest Italian event on technology and innovation to be held at the Turin Ogrs on 29 and 30 September next. Riccardo Luna, director of Italian Tech, the Gedi hub that organized the event, talks with Lorenzo Pregliasco, director of YouTrend, and Juan Carlos De Martin, full professor at the Polytechnic of Turin, about the impact that social media are having on the elections policies of the next 25 September.












See also  CMHK Duck Talk Good Year Card Data Usage Change from 120GB to 240GB Large Usage-ePrice.HK

You may also like

Following the launch of its predecessor in 2013,...

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom...

Where are we with the metaverse: 5 answers...

Like a Dragon: Ishin is the next installation...

Turin, the presentation of IT Week 2022 with...

Torch Conqueror Engage is coming to Switch on...

“In the mind of a forger”. The merciless...

The real protagonist is back! “Crisis Core-Final Fantasy...

The telescope? It was invented by Leonardo da...

“Symphony Legend Remastered” is released, the popular works...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy