"Walk with Wolf" series sequel "Walk with Wolf 2" team explained the reason for the game's delayed release "The Wolf Among Us season 2"

by admin
The game developer Telltale Games said today that the second season of its new work “The Wolf Among Us 2 (The Wolf Among Us 2)” under development has changed to use the Unreal Engine 5 game engine, so The game will be delayed.

“The Wolf Among Us” is an interactive suspenseful text adventure game adapted from the comic “Vertigo Fables”. After it came out in October 2013, it still has “overwhelming praise” on the Steam platform. “comment of. The official announced at the “The Game Awards” event in 2019 that the sequel “Walk with Wolf 2” is under development.

The game is expected to come out this year, but today the development team announced that the game will be released later. The team explained that the game has been in development since 2020 and hopes to continue telling the story of Bigby, but they need more time. According to Telltale CEO Jamie Ottilie, the development team decided to transfer the development engine from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. At the same time, they don’t want to release unfinished games for sale, so they need more time to improve and meet expectations.

“Walking with Wolves 2” is still under development, and the exact release time is undecided.
