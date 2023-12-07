Walmart lowers the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23, but only for a limited time

Walmart Announces Year-End Offer on Samsung Galaxy S23

Walmart has announced a special year-end offer on the highly acclaimed Samsung Galaxy S23, lowering its price to just $799. The promotion is exclusively available to Walmart customers in the U.S., and the availability of the phone is limited and will be in place only until inventory is depleted.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and internal storage options of up to 512GB.

The smartphone boasts a rear camera configuration with a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The front camera has a 12MP sensor with autofocus, and the phone’s battery has a capacity of 3,900 mAh with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging. Additional features include a fingerprint reader under the screen, dust and water resistance with IP68 certification, stereo speakers, and it runs on Android 13.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is recognized as an all-round smartphone with an exceptional display, a powerful processor, an impressive triple rear camera setup, long-lasting battery, and various exciting features, making it an excellent choice for those in search of a high-end device.

These special offers and features of the Samsung Galaxy S23 are available at select Walmart stores. Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to own the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a discounted price, as inventory is expected to sell out quickly.