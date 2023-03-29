Compact and almost without compromises. This is how you could theoretically describe the Wanbo T4 briefly and concisely. The only drawback is that the projector is perhaps an unnecessary offshoot with only a few differences to the manufacturer’s existing models.

Wanbo donated the T series with the Wanbo T4 another representative. Visually, the projector matches its other siblings, and the equipment is, as the name suggests, right between the Wanbo T2 and the Wanbo T6 Max and this is also a full HD projector based on Android. The projector can be ordered for a price 246,99€ on Amazon.de

Technical data at a glance

Wanbo T4

Wanbo T6 Max resolution Full-HD, 1920 x 1080p Full-HD, 1920 x 1080p brightness 450 ANSI Lumens 550 ANSI Lumens Technology LED LCD LED LCD Maximum image size 100 inches k.A connections 1 x HDMI, 1 x USB-A, 1 x 3.5 mm Klinke 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI, 1x 3.5 mm Klinke, 1x AV connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, W-LAN 6 Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-Band W-LAN Trapezorektur k.A ±40° speaker 2 x 3 Watt 2x 5 Watts operating system Android 9 Android 9

True to the T-Series design

The Wanbo T series has a distinctive design. As with the other models, the focus is again on an upright structure with the main color white. The split front allows you to achieve the typical design that characterizes all projectors in the T series.

On the lower half you will find the area for the fan. The upper half is black/high-gloss and encloses the lens. Respectively left and right are the two 3 watt speakers installed.

As usual, the connections are on the back. When it comes to the connections, you rely on the most important things and do without a large variation. So you can only find one USB-A connection, an HDMI connection, a 3.5 mm jack connection and the power connection.

Solid basic equipment

The Wanbo T4 is a Full-HD Beamer with a Resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. According to its own statements, the Wanbo T4 is able to decode 4K footage and downsampled to Full HD and played back.

Up to 450 ANSI lumens

Wanbo bets on LED LCD illuminantwhich according to the manufacturer for a Brightness of 450 ANSI lumens should suffice. With the brightness, you can’t expect to be able to consume your content via the projector in daylight without any problems, but there shouldn’t be any problems in a darkened room.

„HDR“-Support

Wanbo himself states that the projector also HDR10 supportedwhich, given the brightness, should be more marketing than a real feature.

Up to 100 inch screen diagonal

With the right distance, the projector is able to do this maximum screen diagonal von up to 100 inches (approx. 254 cm) to reach. The projector also has a automatic keystone correction and one AI Autofocus.

connectivity options

In addition to the connection with cables via the connections, you also have the option of establishing a wireless connection with the projector. This is done via Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 via Mira Cast or similar alternatives.

To handle all this, Wanbo installed one MTK 9269 processor with 1 GB DDR 4 RAM and 16GB of memory for the Android 9 operating system and thus also supports streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and many more.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

With the T4, Wanbo delivers a middle ground between the Wanbo T6 and the Wanbo T2. In theory, the equipment is convincing and should provide a good few hours of entertainment in the right environment. In the end, the biggest problem is again with the customer, who is spoiled for choice as to which projector to choose at the end of the day, since all models are quite similar except for the brightness.