Recently, an outdated but still effective scam has made a comeback, the you know, also known as a missed call scam. With this simple ploy, cybercriminals take advantage of people’s ingenuity to charge calls to expensive telephone services or activate subscriptions to premium services with high fees.

In Japanese, the word wangiri means “one (ring) and throw down” as this scam is believed to have originated in Japan and then spread to all countries of the world. As explained by the Panda Security experts, the classic wangiri, also known as the ring scam, simply consists of an unanswered call from a foreign number; if the victim calls back, they are automatically directed to a toll phone number, capable of charging them even 1 or 2 euros in a few seconds.

Typically, the call occurs at times when the victim is most likely unable to answer, such as during office hours or at night. The call consists of just a ring, not accompanied by other missed calls or messages on the answering machine, in order to push the user to call and thus charge high telephone rates.

For this reason, the first suspicious signal is precisely the presence of a single unanswered call, unaccompanied by other attempts.

Interpol has detected the international prefixes from which most of the calls come:

•Moldavia: +373

•Kosovo: +383

•Tunisia: +216

As mentioned, the objective is that the victim does not have time to answer and decides to call the number, won by curiosity or due to lack of time to reflect on the origin. By calling back, the call is redirected to a surcharge number, a private service with very high costs (an illegal practice in Italy), but which unfortunately cannot be blocked in advance by telephone operators.

In most cases, missed calls are automated, which is why these scams are so lucrative for criminals: they cost little to implement, as they are fully automated, and they target a large number of victims so that even a few euros a person make a lot.

It is not easy to prevent telephone scams, as it is not possible to recognize the numbers from which they are made. The only completely effective method would be to block international calls, but this way we would also block any legitimate calls.

Il you know it is just one of the many types of telephone scams, there are many other scams and frauds that exploit ingenious systems, sometimes relying on the ingenuity or curiosity of the person, other times convincing them directly to purchase services or pay to solve non-existent problems.

For this reason, Panda Security has developed the following advice to defend against unwanted calls and other scams perpetrated by telephone:

• Verify the caller’s number: Agcom provides users with a tool to check whether or not a number is registered in the Register of Communication Operators. If it is not and continues to contact us, it is advisable to enter the offending number in the list of blocked numbers in the mobile phone.

• Manually block the number on your smartphone: once the contact has been added to the phone’s blocked numbers list, it will no longer be able to reach the user. Unfortunately, some call centers or cybercriminals use software capable of creating thousands of non-existent telephone numbers, from which calls automatically start, thus making it unnecessary to insert a single specific number in the blacklist of our mobile phone.

• Use an app: an intermediate solution is to use apps like Truecaller, both for Android and iOS, which automatically filter incoming calls. On the website of this software house, it is possible to manually search for telephone numbers and find out if they have been reported by other users in their database.

• Sign only mandatory consents: it is unlikely that by signing a contract (for example, to have a supermarket loyalty card) you end up in a cybercriminal’s database, but your data, if you give your consent to the transfer for commercial purposes or to third parties, could also end up in poorly protected lists and therefore easier for cybercriminals to force. It is important to put your signature, or a check mark, only in the boxes where consent is required for the provision of the service.

• Accept only essential cookies: it is preferable to consent only to essential cookies and to refuse the optional ones, which can pass your data to third-party companies.

In general, it is not possible to totally prevent calls you knowthe advice, especially if you receive many calls from foreign numbers, is to contact your telephone operator and report the contact or directly report the number to the postal police.

In the case of the you knowAs with other cases, the only solution is to be very careful and proceed with caution. Many scams require the victim’s unintentional participation: if we could remove human error from the cybersecurity equation, most scams would become completely ineffective.

For this, it is necessary to always be aware of the latest telematic scams and find out how to best protect one’s data and devices.