Sometimes they come backto quote a famous collection of short stories by Stephen King. Sometimes they come back and are still scary. This is the case of the wangiri, the so-called ring scam, which was talked about in Italy over 19 years ago, in February of 2004and which we talk about cyclically online.

One thing must be said immediately, when it comes to wangiri: despite what we read on Italian sites these days, despite the alarmist headlines, no one can empty the cell phone credit with a ring. None, except with the involuntary collaboration of the person called.

google trends: searches for the word wangiri in Italy

What is wangiri and how does it work

Many, also known as a ping call (literally “bounce call”, using a well-known IT term), it is so called because it derives from a Japanese expression which would indicate the action of making a ring and hanging up. Which is kind of what Italian kids did with their parents in the early 2000s. The purpose is more or less the same: to have the called person call you back.

What happens is that the potential victim receives on the smartphone a phone call, usually at times when you may have difficulty answering (during office hours or at night), which in fact lasts only one ring. And it is also often repeated over time: several calls from a ring within a few tens of minutes, usually from international prefix numberssuch as Cuba (the number starts with +53), Great Britain (+44), Kosovo (+383), Moldova (+373) or Tunisia (+216).

So far, the scam is harmless: you can’t take money out of your phone credit with a ring and neither could you if you were quick enough to answer immediately. The trap is triggered later, when it is decided to recall: you are redirected to a toll telephone number, which often nobody answers or a pre-recorded voice answers which has the sole purpose of passing the time. The more it passes, the more cybercriminals earn, because wangiri can cost as much as 1.5 euros per second.

Other more elaborate versions provide for the activation of some paid subscription with the recall call or the sending to the potential victim of help messages (for a child, a nephew, a relative in difficulty) with an indication of a telephone number to contact.

How to defend yourself from wangiri

It is quite easy to understand that the first, main and fundamental way to defend yourself from this scam is to use common sense. That, as we have often written on Italian Techremains an unsurpassed weapon to protect yourself both online and in real life.

In simple terms: you don’t have to call back a number that you don’t know or that you don’t have in your address book, even more so if the call comes from abroad. Never and under no circumstances.

Already so you can be sure of avoid the vast majority of risksbut there are other ways to further defend yourself, this time using technology, because over the years both the main smartphone operating systems (Android and iOS) have set up countermeasures to combat these phenomena.

On the iPhone there is a list of spam numbers that can be gradually filled in and can also include those from call centers and you can also use an app that acts as a barrier and is able to automatically recognize them: in our experience, one of the ones that works best is Truecaller (download from here).

It’s also on the Play Store, but maybe it’s superfluous here. With very few exceptions, now virtually all phones Android they use the Google Telephone app, which integrates an excellent anti-spam service: it is the first voice of the Settings (icon of the 3 dots at the top right), it should be active by default, otherwise it can be activated using both selectors present. Since then, the phone will not even ring in the presence of a spam call or potentially dangerous (which will be visible in the Call log with a specific symbol) and you can also long press on the number of any incoming call to report it as spam and block it from that moment on.

To this thing, smartphones from the range Pixel add a further level of protection: from the end of October, the Call filter by Google, which allows the phone to physically answer for us. To anyone, with just one keystroke: activating it is very simpleas we had explained here.

