As Microsoft officially announced to stop maintaining the Win7/8/8.1 system, more and more software also announced that they would give up support for the old system.

Today, Steam officially announced that it will stop supporting Win7/8/8.1 systems from January 1, 2024.

After this date, the Steam client will not be able to run on the above-mentioned version of Windows system. Users who are still using the above-mentioned system need to upgrade to Win10 or above to be able to use Steam normally.

For this decision, Steam said that this is because the latest features of Steam require an embedded version of Chrome, but because Chrome is no longer applicable to the old version of the system.

Therefore, new features and security updates can only be used smoothly on Win10 or later versions of Windows.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the current Steam statistics, users using Win8.1 and below systems only account for about 5.37% of all Windows users. This may be one of the reasons why Steam decided to terminate support for the old system.

s_25788ee237b94448a89fb92aa574ce8d.png

