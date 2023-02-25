I believe that when you usually watch videos on YouTube, you usually choose “1080p” quality. Recently, Reddit user u/KZedUK revealed through the foreign media This is Tech Today that YouTube is testing the “1080p Premium” option on the mobile APP, and the new option will only be used by YouTube Premium users.

According to an analysis by This is Tech Today, the new high-bitrate 1080p option will allow users to get higher-quality video on mobile devices. In the past, users could only switch to 1440p or 2160p (4K) streaming options to watch high-quality videos, but doing so would increase YouTube’s operating costs. The emergence of this new option may be to meet the needs of users to watch higher-quality videos from mobile devices, while also offsetting part of the operating costs.

It is worth mentioning that YouTube has previously limited the 2160p quality to Premium users only, while non-paying users can only enjoy the highest 1440p quality. However, I don’t know if there was a lot of opposition, and the plan was eventually cancelled.

While there’s no official announcement yet, judging by u/KZedUK’s findings, YouTube appears to be testing this new option pending its official launch. Current iPhone and Android Premium users, as well as users in certain regions, will see this new option. It is expected to roll out to all users who subscribe to “Premium” in the near future.

Whether this new option will affect the loading speed and viewing experience of the movie is still unknown and needs further testing and verification.