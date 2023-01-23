For iPhone, iPad, and even Mac users, I believe that as long as you have used the iCloud cloud hard drive service in depth, you should find that Apple’s experience in integrating the cloud file function of the entire ecosystem is really irreversible. up. Although putting data on the cloud does have its risks, this function also has the benefit of evolving with service functions and even obtaining intimate new functions. This is also difficult to obtain with traditional hard disk local backup.

Recently, we discovered that the data backup function provided by the iCloud service not only has a trash can recovery function similar to the "delete within 30 days" of the photo service, but also has another layer of "data recovery" Buffer that has the opportunity to save you Accidentally crash and accidentally delete data.





Although many people may hesitate to put files on the cloud. In fact, when such services go wrong, you can lose a lot if you don’t make regular local backups. But it may also be because of this general doubt that Apple seems to be concerned about mastering calendars, contacts, bookmarks, and even general cloud hard disk files, as well as stage backup data of each App, etc. backup function.

In fact, this “data recovery” function may have been seen before. However, in the new version of iCloud web version (see more: Apple’s new iCloud Beta website open experience, a face-lifted new layout is more convenient to operate), Apple has brought it, which was originally hidden deep, to a better place to find – but the options are more Below, you may have to swipe a little to see the options at the bottom. Since it is a web version, both Mac and iPad can be viewed and used, and even Windows can:



The feature will “restore files deleted from iCloud Drive and other apps within the last 30 days, or restore older versions of Calendar, Contacts, or Safari bookmarks and reading lists. ” The function page is simply divided into four items – conceptually, I personally think that there are two types, one is a bit like the version backup and restoration function of Pages and other services or applications, and the other is pure file restoration:



Basically, contacts, bookmarks, and calendars are probably the concept of version backup, but the files are more diverse because the data is mixed into the backup file of the app. Clicking “Restore File” will activate the pop-up data recovery interface:



After the search is complete, you can see the previous “file app” on the iPhone or iPad, as well as the files that may have been deleted when the iCloud drive is integrated and used directly in the macOS system. The wonderful thing is that some App’s periodic backup data can also be seen here. If you want to restore or “really permanently delete”, you can select “Delete｜Restore” in the lower right corner after checking the box to complete. In terms of App, theoretically speaking, you can restore the data state before a certain date through this :



And the reason why it is said to be “truly permanently deleted” is because in fact, the iPhone and iPad file apps already have a “recently deleted” mechanism similar to the desktop system trash can, and the files will be kept here for 30 days. Then delete it permanently. But what is interesting is that the author found that the files after the trash bin on the macOS with iCloud cloud disk integration function is emptied seem to be stuck in this backup function.

In short, if you accidentally misuse and press delete when using the Apple ecosystem, in addition to regretting everything, I would suggest that you can consider the data recovery function of iCloud and look for it. Maybe there is a chance to save the original data. A file thought to have disappeared forever.

