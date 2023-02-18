“Conqueror’s Blade” new generation Eastern season “Qianlong: Shanhe Yilie” will debut on the Steam platform on February 23, and the animation trailer of “Recovering Mountains and Rivers” will be released simultaneously.

The story reveals that the Daqian Dynasty was besieged by an army of prairie people, and retreated in succession. Players will play the role of Qianlong, lead a group of green forest heroes “Flying Fire Camp, Po Zen Monk, Beiwei Flying Rider”, deploy the legendary war equipment “Shenhuo Flying Crow”, rise up to resist the invaders, and protect the dynasty from prosperity in the flames of war.

Learn about the main update content of the new season of “Dragon Dragon”:

T3 season corps “Flying Fire Battalion”: Flying Fire Gun for 20 years, invincible in the world. The Feihuo camp uses a special pear flower gun, which can spray iron sand and flames when fighting the enemy, such as fire trees and silver flowers, and flying sparks.

T4 season corps “Broken Zen Wandering Monk”: The wandering monk who can break the Zen machine, does what he wants, and has righteousness in his heart. When traveling in the clouds, use a convenient shovel, and when you swing it, it is like a black cloud pressing down on the city.

T5 season corps “Beiwei Flying Cavalry”: The Beiwei army and horses are unmatched in battle, overwhelming all the lords of the year. When Beiwei Feiqi was fighting, he borrowed his horsepower to build up his momentum, and Guan Dao took advantage of the situation to slash out like a broken bamboo.

Brand-new siege gameplay “Army Assembled”: The selection rules have been innovated, and any corps in the barracks can be exchanged in the middle of the battlefield.

Legendary war equipment “Shenhuo Flying Crow”: Inspired by the world’s first multi-cartridge parallel flying wing rocket, it can fly directly into cities or behind enemy lines and burn down enemy targets deep inside.

New Quenching Chain System: Equipment recasting is upgraded to Quenching Chain System. It can create more powerful weapons, and it is easier to obtain legendary quality equipment.

When foreign enemies invade and are in danger, there are always reckless heroes who stand up. As a civilian armed force, Feihuoying is special in its Feihuo gun. Although it is not good at spear skills, it is easy to get bamboo, sand and stone, iron filings, etc. It is a thing with a fire tube tied to the gun tassel, which is called a flying fire gun.

When approaching the enemy, a spear shoots out, or iron sand radiates, or flames rise, like fire trees and silver flowers, flying sparks, which is very effective in restraining dense enemy formations. As a three-star soldier, most of the Feihuo Battalion is composed of untrained mountain people. Although the physique is relatively weak , but with a large number of people in the establishment, with concerted efforts, all enemy positions can be broken.

Corps Features:

“Skill: Iron Tree Silver Flower” can shoot a large amount of iron sand, especially good at damaging densely distributed enemies, and causing continuous bleeding damage

“Skill: Raising Fire to Burn the Sky” will emit flames to ignite the enemy during the attack, causing continuous ignition damage

The Flying Fire Battalion does not have a formation with the effect of rejecting horses, but it has the characteristic of “tripping horses”

The Feihuo Camp has a large number of people, but the defense is relatively weak in civilian clothes, and casualties are extremely easy in continuous fighting

War equipment In some cases, the correct selection and use of equipment largely determines the situation of the war. In the new generation of Eastern Season “Dragon Dragon:

Shanhe Yilie” will join the new legendary war equipment “Shenhuo Flying Crow”, which originated from the world‘s first multi-cartridge parallel winged rocket manufactured in the Ming Dynasty in China. target in depth.

In “War Intent”, the Shenhuo Crow will play a vital role in various combat situations on the battlefield, causing a devastating blow to the enemy. The one-time launch of the Shenhuo Crow can cause multiple explosions, and can be launched after the explosion. Continuous burning, with a larger attack range, stronger damage and certain control effect.

When the enemy regiments are deployed in advance, the Shenhuo Crow can cause continuous damage and control to the dense enemy regiments, creating the best time for our troops to enter the field, which has a strong restrictive effect on the dense formations .

The new siege warfare gameplay “Army Gathering”, the game production team said that siege warfare is the core of “War Intent”, and the gameplay of matchmaking, territorial warfare, etc. are all centered on siege warfare. This mode has been accompanied by all players. Years, but to make the fun enduring, it is necessary to make changes and explore greater possibilities for development. After combining and reflecting on the feedback and suggestions from the player community, we decided to take the lead in starting from the “Corps Selection Rules”, hoping to use more freedom Unique corps selection rules can bring a different battlefield experience.

In conventional siege battles, the troop selection strategy focuses on pre-battle deployment. Players need to select the corps to use in the battle according to the map and offensive and defensive allocation during the battle preparation stage. Once the battle starts, it cannot be replaced.

In the design of the army assembly rules, the strategic focus of troop selection will be shifted from before the battle to during the battle, and any corps in the barracks can be exchanged midway, giving more opportunities to adapt to the situation in the game, so as to increase the game in the battle .

In the future, we will continue to try bold and innovative approaches, and every participation and voice of all players may affect our future design concepts and improvement directions. We will not stop trying. Welcome everyone to actively use community channels and We communicate or discuss, and your feedback and participation is very important to us.

Pre-purchase the Submerged Dragon Season Pass, the following rewards are limited to players who pre-purchased the Season Pass in-game before February 23:

The Qianlong season pass will be officially launched after it goes online on February 23. After the pass is activated, you can immediately unlock the general costume “Walking with the Sword”. When the pass level reaches level 100, you can get the general costume “Conquer the Rebel Army”. Other rewards include:

Epic of Heroes: Used to exchange military rank experience to speed up the upgrade of the pass level

Forging Order: Used to increase experience points for the selected regiment

War Coins: In-Game Currency

Handbook of the Ancient Battlefield: Search props for the ancient battlefield, which can be used to collect military souls and provide powerful gains for the corps

“War Intent” new generation Eastern Season “Qianlong: Mountain River Yilie” will debut on the Steam platform on February 23, and the pre-order of the season pass is now being launched.

