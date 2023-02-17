Wargaming.net (Wargaming.net) from today (17) to before the 22nd, Steam’s annual publisher sale event is running lively, “World of Tanks” and “World of Warships” free gifts, popular games, and DLC combination packs are synchronized for a limited time run.

The original price of the exclusive 4-in-1 “Wargaming Publisher” DLC package on the Steam platform is NT$2,257, and the event price is reduced to NT$113; it is equivalent to a 0.5% discount to get “World of Tanks”, “World of Warships” and “World of Tanks: Blitz” ” and other 4 games including classic tanks, classic battleships, premium account days, silver coins and other value-added game content, etc.

“World of Tanks” selected tanks 60% off,

25% off World of Warships 4 DLC bundles.

Save 40% on World of Tanks: Blitz bundles.

In addition, other Wargaming online games will also be discounted by 15% for a limited time, including the original “Master of Orion Trilogy”, “Master of Orion: Conquer the Stars”, “Total Annihilation”, and 2 “Massive Assault”.