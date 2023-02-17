Home Technology Wargaming.com’s Steam Publisher’s Sale starts today, and the DLC packages of “World of Tanks”, “World of Warships” and “World of Tanks: Blitz” are as low as 0.5% off | 4Gamers
Technology

Wargaming.com’s Steam Publisher’s Sale starts today, and the DLC packages of “World of Tanks”, “World of Warships” and “World of Tanks: Blitz” are as low as 0.5% off | 4Gamers

by admin
Wargaming.com’s Steam Publisher’s Sale starts today, and the DLC packages of “World of Tanks”, “World of Warships” and “World of Tanks: Blitz” are as low as 0.5% off | 4Gamers

Wargaming.net (Wargaming.net) from today (17) to before the 22nd, Steam’s annual publisher sale event is running lively, “World of Tanks” and “World of Warships” free gifts, popular games, and DLC combination packs are synchronized for a limited time run.

The original price of the exclusive 4-in-1 “Wargaming Publisher” DLC package on the Steam platform is NT$2,257, and the event price is reduced to NT$113; it is equivalent to a 0.5% discount to get “World of Tanks”, “World of Warships” and “World of Tanks: Blitz” ” and other 4 games including classic tanks, classic battleships, premium account days, silver coins and other value-added game content, etc.

World of Tanks” selected tanks 60% off,

25% off World of Warships 4 DLC bundles.

Save 40% on World of Tanks: Blitz bundles.

In addition, other Wargaming online games will also be discounted by 15% for a limited time, including the original “Master of Orion Trilogy”, “Master of Orion: Conquer the Stars”, “Total Annihilation”, and 2 “Massive Assault”.

See also  The most fun exclusive game Top20 on Switch｜The best works of Mario/Sall reach the biggest winner｜Hong Kong 01｜Game animation

You may also like

$200 The Making of Assassin’s Creed Book Announced

The Caribbean in Rome with MagicSplash, the water...

Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra

Microsoft Finalizes Internet Explorer’s Death – Gamereactor

Apex Legends and Titanfall veterans form new studio...

Octopath Traveler II Review – Gamereactor

Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics to release five...

Ubisoft has an “improved version” of Skull and...

New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Update Adds Features...

The Lord of the Rings IP will have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy