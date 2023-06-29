Warhammer 40,000: Darktide finally gets crossplay – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is now playable between gamers using Steam and the Microsoft store. Co-op play did initially frustrate players who bought the game on Steam and those who played through a Game Pass subscription, as they couldn’t fight hordes of Nurgle together before.

As Fatshark points out in the patch notes for the game’s eleventh update, cross-play doesn’t mean cross-platform, so you won’t be able to move your character from one platform to another. In addition to these changes, a new mission condition has been added, where fewer enemies are seen in a level, but overall they pose a greater challenge.

Weapon and ability tweaks are also prevalent in this update, but seven months after its release, fans are still wondering where certain big elements are, like more hero classes and the Xbox version of the game.

Have you played Warhammer 40,000: Darktide? If not, and you’re thinking of giving it a try, why not read our review first?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

