Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a very violent, dark and grim action game. If we were to define game as a condiment, we’d probably suggest a tangy hot sauce. Swedish developers Fatshark and Lou’s Hotsauce seem to have considered this as well, as they’ve now announced a collaboration described below:

“Using fourTreat your tongue to flavor-packed sauces forged in the flames of the warp itself. The heat and intensity vary—from a mild, delicious pistol sting, to a Scoville blast that makes O’Green think twice.

Four different sauces in one cool package that can be ordered from the Lou’s Hotsauce homepage, including:

Veteran： Tangy Louisiana Style Cayenne

Zealot： Smokey Chipotle

Psyker： tropical scorpion

Location: Ghost Reaper Superhot

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launches on PC on November 30 (and will be coming to Xbox Series S/X soon), and you can check out our review here.