Home Technology Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets the Hot Sauce Treatment – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Technology

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets the Hot Sauce Treatment – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

by admin
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Gets the Hot Sauce Treatment – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a very violent, dark and grim action game. If we were to define game as a condiment, we’d probably suggest a tangy hot sauce. Swedish developers Fatshark and Lou’s Hotsauce seem to have considered this as well, as they’ve now announced a collaboration described below:

“Using fourTreat your tongue to flavor-packed sauces forged in the flames of the warp itself. The heat and intensity vary—from a mild, delicious pistol sting, to a Scoville blast that makes O’Green think twice.

Four different sauces in one cool package that can be ordered from the Lou’s Hotsauce homepage, including:

Veteran： Tangy Louisiana Style Cayenne
Zealot： Smokey Chipotle
Psyker： tropical scorpion
Location: Ghost Reaper Superhot

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide launches on PC on November 30 (and will be coming to Xbox Series S/X soon), and you can check out our review here.

See also  Endling: Extinction is Forever coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in November - Endling: Extinction is Forever

You may also like

“Who is Pavel Durov?” / 9 – that’s...

Facebook blocks Don Paolo’s online mass: “It violates...

The investigation into animal suffering in Elon Musk’s...

The investigation into animal suffering in Elon Musk’s...

Facebook blocks Don Paolo’s online mass: “It violates...

Here comes “Sing”, Apple Music’s hi-tech karaoke

Google Pixel Season 4 Features Drop debut, Pixel...

Here comes “Sing”, Apple Music’s hi-tech karaoke

Brook Wingman XB 2 adapter, fully supports all...

XGP earns more! Microsoft confirms that Xbox’s first-party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy