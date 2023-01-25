Home Technology Warhammer 40,000: Darktide On Xbox Series Delay Fixes PC Version
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide On Xbox Series Delay Fixes PC Version

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide On Xbox Series Delay Fixes PC Version
文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Patrick wasn’t the only one who gave Warhammer 40,000: Darktide a very positive review when it launched on PC last November, but the game didn’t live up to everyone’s expectations. Fans are particularly picky about the leveling and crafting systems–two important aspects of the game. They’ve actually been so vocal about it that the developers at Fatshark decided to take serious action.

The Swedes posted apublic correspondence, they admitted that Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide failed to meet fan expectations, so decided to postpone the Xbox series release, seasonal content and premium cosmetics, and instead focus on making changes and improvements based on feedback. We’re specifically told that the crafting system and progress loop will get some real polish while they continue to work on general stability and optimization.

Not exactly in the blink of an eye, so Fatshark didn’t want to share details about when the update will be ready or when the console version is scheduled to launch.

https://twitter.com/Darktide40K/status/1617960503233445910

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

