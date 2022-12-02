Swedish Fat Shark is back with a new co-op adventure for four players. It builds on models from Vermin and Vermin 2, which in turn borrows ideas from Left 4 Dead. This time around, neither large mutant rats, insanely salivating monsters, or muscular angry death warriors are used in the dark fantasy interpretation of the Warhammer universe. In Warhammer 40,000: Dark Tide, we will visit a dark, dirty, unrelentingly violent and dark future where there is nothing but war and utter misery.

Traditionally, in future interpretations, we’ve usually followed the Space Marine faction and their genetically enhanced super soldiers. Your first encounter with the world is a prologue that takes you to a central world where you can do everything you could possibly need, and then start the invasion. You can buy and sell weapons, visit other important buildings, etc. I don’t want to reveal too much, but your time will be well spent between missions.

The best thing about Darktide starting out as such a complete package is that the protagonists are slightly out of the mold of the license itself, skipping over the genetically enhanced space marine super soldiers. It’s nice to follow more mortals with different backgrounds. You can play as a normal soldier, someone with powerful abilities (replacing magic from previous games), a religious fanatic, and one who’s best described as a massive troll with a grenade launcher. The latter is called Ogryn and is a very powerful class that can take a lot of damage. Zealots can use their power to support the team and their melee abilities to dominate. Psykers, also known as Psykers, are a very vulnerable but aggressive class that use “magic” to dominate the battlefield. Finally, we have the Veteran, who is good at both melee combat and knocking down enemy weapons. There’s great synergy between these classes, and Fatshark has clearly gotten better at it over the years.

These characters, whose appearance you can design, are put into the city to perform missions. This could involve hacking computers, killing important targets and things like that – I didn’t find the missions to be very different from Fatshark’s previous work. However, the courses work slightly differently, and the scenery is very different from previous games. I love all the details like the sewers, the train station and the church, it’s fun when four people work together.

The music and sound design really help sell all the slaughter. I feel like Darktide is well polished in most areas and doesn’t joke around with hordes of enemies. You can be caught off guard by infected special monsters and the like, and like in The Plague, it takes a team effort to survive, and this becomes clearer when you attempt slightly more difficult missions. While I enjoyed playing against strangers, I knew immediately that teaming up with friends was the way to go. It can be played alone or with robots, but make no mistake, robots cannot replace humans and rarely complete tasks successfully. If you want a single player experience, it doesn’t have it yet.

While I love the aesthetics, music, cutscenes, and framing, I ran into a ton of technical issues. In the first few days, the game crashed a ton. Things improved in the period leading up to launch, even if several crashes and bugs still plagued gameplay.

Like Fatshark’s previous work, the repetition starts early and the experience quickly becomes monotonous. While you can increase the difficulty (through harder quests), it’s not enough to complete challenges to unlock costumes. Speaking of clothing, I’ve found that sometimes it takes a long time between unlocking new outfits, however, you can get around this by paying real money for clothing in the shop in the hub.

It’s clear that Fatshark cares about the brand. It’s a shame the technology is so substandard. For now, I’m happy with what’s provided. Thankfully, I’ve also seen technical improvements. Dark, grotesque enemies, and a very well done world. I think the base experience is stronger than what vermin 1 and 2 bring. While their concept has changed, sessions can become a bit repetitive and monotonous after a while, but I will say I’m impressed by the sense of weight the developers have built into the back of the weapons. Traditionally, many developers tend to miss it in the shooter genre, but that’s not the case here. Dark Tide proved to me that the concepts Fatshark conceived work better in futuristic settings than in the fantasy ones that preceded them.