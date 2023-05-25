Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II showcases new gameplay

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

As part of today’s Warhammer Skulls reveal, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment gave us another glimpse at the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

In addition to showing off the incredible army of tyrants we’ll be slashing in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Saber Interactive also revealed what we’ll be getting in the game’s Collector’s Edition.

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Collector’s Edition includes: the game, a 21cm statue of Lieutenant Titus fighting the Tyrant, a hardcover art book and steel book. You can pre-order the Collector’s Edition now. An exact release date isn’t known yet, but we expect to see Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC soon.

