Home » Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II showcases new gameplay
Technology

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II showcases new gameplay

by admin
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II showcases new gameplay
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

As part of today’s Warhammer Skulls reveal, Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment gave us another glimpse at the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

In addition to showing off the incredible army of tyrants we’ll be slashing in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Saber Interactive also revealed what we’ll be getting in the game’s Collector’s Edition.

The Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Collector’s Edition includes: the game, a 21cm statue of Lieutenant Titus fighting the Tyrant, a hardcover art book and steel book. You can pre-order the Collector’s Edition now. An exact release date isn’t known yet, but we expect to see Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC soon.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Hong Kong, the legendary Jumbo floating restaurant sank

You may also like

This rival outperforms Disney+ and Netflix

Two vintage R 67/2 and R 80 G/S

Alone in the Dark is coming in October

Apple Watch SE or 4, 6, 7 &...

Magnolia wood prevails: Japan wants to build a...

“Helldivers 2” will land on PlayStation 5 in...

KAKÀ is OPPO’s new global brand ambassador for...

regulations, characteristics, costs and duration

Adobe Photoshop is getting new AI features –...

Barbie, the new trailer of the film with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy