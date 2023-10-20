Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Introduces Chaotic Forces of the Disciples of Tzeentch in Latest Trailer

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Unveils Fourth Faction – Disciples of Tzeentch

In an exciting update, the highly anticipated game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has revealed its fourth and final faction to appear at launch – the Disciples of Tzeentch. These chaotic demons and their devoted servants will join the Storm Eternals, O’Rourke Kruboyz, and the Night Haunts in the battle for supremacy.

As seen in the captivating faction spotlight, the Disciples of Tzeentch bring a unique set of abilities to the table. Their focus lies in devastating long-range attacks and formidable magical powers. One notable demon they can summon is the Pink Terror, a fearsome creature capable of splitting into multiple units upon destruction. This makes them an unpredictable and formidable force on the battlefield.

However, the true might of the Disciples of Tzeentch lies in their ability to summon a Lord of Change, a formidable entity capable of annihilating enemy armies with its awe-inspiring spells. With its incredible power, this unit can turn the tide of battle in the blink of an eye.

Curious about how the Disciples of Tzeentch play? The latest game preview offers an in-depth look into their mechanics and playstyle, providing eager fans with more details and a taste of what to expect.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is set to release on November 17th and will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The addition of the Disciples of Tzeentch brings a thrilling new dimension to the game, further enriching the already expansive roster of factions and ensuring an exhilarating experience for players.

Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches, and prepare to embark on an epic journey through the war-torn realms of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.

Share this: Facebook

X

