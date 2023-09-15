Home » Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Reveals Factions and Gameplay in New Trailer
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Reveals Factions and Gameplay in New Trailer

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Reveals Factions and Gameplay in New Trailer

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Reveals Gameplay Overview Trailer and Faction Details

In an exciting update, Frontier has released a gameplay overview trailer for the highly anticipated real-time strategy game, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin. With just over two months left until its release, this trailer provides a comprehensive look at the game’s story campaign and general mechanics, making it easier for players to decide if this is the game for them.

As mentioned previously, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin allows players to take control of one of four factions. In the trailer, three of these factions have been unveiled. The stoic storm-casting Eternals, the cunning Kruboids, and the terrifying Nightwraiths are now known to be playable factions in the game. However, one more faction is yet to be revealed, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its announcement.

Players can engage in multiplayer battles and Conquest mode while choosing any of the revealed factions. But for those who want to immerse themselves in the Warhammer story, they will take on the role of Stormcast Eternals commander, Xigelia, as she embarks on a mission to bring peace to the Beast Kingdom.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is scheduled to launch on November 17th, and it will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. With its stunning graphics, strategic gameplay, and immersive storyline, fans of the Warhammer franchise are eagerly counting down the days until its release.

