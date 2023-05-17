Warhammer Skulls Return This Month – Gamereactor

Games Workshop has announced that it will host its annual Warhammer Skulls event this May. The show, hosted by Rahul Kohli, will share information and news about upcoming and existing Warhammer video games.

We were told in the announcement press release that this year’s show will feature news and world premieres of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Total War: Warhammer III, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, And more exciting news from Frontier Developments.

The showcase will take place on May 25 at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST, followed by a week of Warhammer freebies, plus discounts on a host of Warhammer games across all platforms.

Be sure to catch the showing on May 25 here.