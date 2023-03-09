Home Technology Warhammer: Vermintide 2 celebrates its fifth anniversary for free on Steam – Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Fatshark is no stranger to making Warhammer: Vermintide 2 completely free, having done so several times in the past. Now, as the game celebrates its fifth anniversary, the Swedish developer has announced that Vermintide 2 will once again be free to play between now and March 13.

Of course, free access is only available for those on Steam, but it’s still a good chance to jump back into the game and see if its rat-killing gameplay is up your street.

Adding to the free week, the anniversary celebration will also include a time-exclusive level, A Quiet Drink, which returns until March 20, giving players the chance to fill their glasses at Helmgart’s tavern, which has been replaced by Nasty mice overwhelmed.

Speaking of the anniversary, Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund said: “I think it’s fair to say that none of us thought Vermintide 2 would have such a lasting impact and remain so popular five years later.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve achieved with the game and remain very excited about its future. Of course, we wouldn’t be here without all the support from our players, so stay tuned for more Vermintide in 2023 2.

So, despite the recent release of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide’s, expect more Vermintide 2 content throughout this year!

