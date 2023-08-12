Warner Bros Games in Latin America Prepares for the Launch of Mortal Kombat 1 with Day of the Dead Content and Collaborations

Warner Bros Games in Latin America is gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of Mortal Kombat 1 and has prepared a wide range of content for the region. One of the exciting offerings is a special Day of the Dead-themed skin for the character Sub-Zero.

To engage with fans, Warner Bros Games will not only participate in fan events and gamer communities but also cultural events such as Triplemanía, the biggest Mexican wrestling event. This marks the first collaboration between Lucha Libre and Mortal Kombat, and fans can expect surprises related to the upcoming release of Mortal Kombat 1 during the event on August 12.

For fans in Spanish-speaking territories, a Day of the Dead-themed Sub-Zero skin will be available for free to those who pre-order the game until September 18. The skin reimagines Sub-Zero from the original Mortal Kombat game and pays tribute to the Day of the Dead festival. After the pre-order period, the skin will be available for purchase in any territory.

Additionally, Mortal Kombat will be featured at the FestiGame Chile 2023 edition from August 12 to 14, in collaboration with TNT Sports Chile. The Mortal Kombat experience at the event will include a booth where the regional final of the Mortal Kombat 11 Farewell Tournament will take place. Fans can also anticipate special guests, incredible gifts, and the unveiling of the latest Mortal Kombat 1 news and surprises.

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the critically acclaimed Mortal Kombat video game franchise, developed by NetherRealm Studios. The game introduces a reimagined Mortal Kombat Universe, featuring iconic heroes and villains in a new story.

Fans can catch the Triplemanía XXXI event live on the Space channel in cable signal and HBO Max in streaming signal at 8:00 p.m. MXT/ 9:00 p.m. COT/ 10:00 p.m. CLT/ 11:00 p.m. ART.

