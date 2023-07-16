Warning: Early Access Progress Will Be Wiped Upon Official Launch of Baldur’s Gate III

**Baldur’s Gate III Developers Warn Early Access Players of Progress Wipe upon Game Launch**

The long-awaited release of Baldur’s Gate III is fast approaching, but players on PC who have been enjoying the early version of the game will soon face a disappointing setback. Larian Studios, the developers behind the highly anticipated RPG, have issued a reminder that all progress achieved during Early Access will be wiped clean when the game officially launches.

In a recent community update, Larian Studios urged players to reconsider purchasing the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate III, emphasizing that starting the game now would ultimately be futile due to the impending progress wipe upon launch. “We advise players not to purchase the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 in order to play this content, partly because it’s outdated, but mostly because we’re so close to launch,” the developers stated.

Furthermore, Larian Studios explained the fundamental differences between the Early Access version and the finished product, making it impossible to make save files compatible. Such news may disappoint those who have invested considerable hours in the game’s early access phase. However, Larian Studios assured players that the final product would be so different and awe-inspiring that any disappointment will quickly be forgotten upon the game’s official release.

Baldur’s Gate III, the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed Baldur’s Gate series, has been an object of fascination for RPG enthusiasts worldwide. The game promises to immerse players into a rich and immersive fantasy world, filled with epic quests, unique characters, and breathtaking visuals.

As the official release date of Baldur’s Gate III draws nearer, both new and devoted fans eagerly await the chance to embark on this new adventure. With its immersive storytelling, strategic combat system, and cutting-edge visuals, the game is set to redefine the RPG genre.

Despite the looming progress wipe, countless fans remain undeterred, eagerly counting down the days until the official launch. Baldur’s Gate III is scheduled to release on PC in the near future, promising an unforgettable journey into the realms of magic and mystery.

