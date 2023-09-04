Warning of false bills from sex and dating portals

By Rita Deutschbein | Sep 03, 2023 4:51 p.m

Fraudsters are always coming up with new tricks. They are currently trying to get money with false bills from sex and dating portals. The approach: exploiting the shame of users for their own purposes.

The consumer protection center Berlin is currently warning of bills for alleged memberships in dating portals with clear intentions. Numerous cases have already been reported, mostly by men. But these often have no subscription or membership with the sex and dating portals mentioned. Consumer advocates therefore advise not to be intimidated.

Scammers use their victims’ shame

The scammers are increasingly relying on their victims’ sense of shame for their rip-off scams and sending unexpected bills by post for alleged memberships in dating portals through which sex meetings are supposed to take place. Some portals even print photos of those affected on the invoice without being asked.

The scam behind it: “In combination with the sexual reference to the website name, which is prominently printed in the letterhead, consumers are supposed to feel exposed,” the consumer advocates explain. However, it is unclear how they got hold of the photos of those affected. Often, however, such can be found on the Internet or on social media sites. Once you have data such as the name or even the occupation and address of a person, you can usually find the associated photos quickly.

Invoice even without membership in the sex and dating portal

The victims who have reported to the consumer protection center are often certain that they have not taken out membership with the portals mentioned in the letter. In cases where they objected to the bill, their objection was ignored.

Those affected should therefore not be guided by false shame and ignore the alleged bills from the sex and dating portals. Instead, they should seek legal advice and make sure to withdraw in the right way, advise the experts. The latter should definitely be sent by registered mail so that those affected have proof of postage. Basically, according to the consumer advocates, the right of withdrawal expires 14 days after the conclusion of the contract. If users are not properly instructed about this, the right of withdrawal is extended by 12 months.

Attempts at fraud of this kind are often possible because the scammers have access to large amounts of data. These usually come from hacker attacks or from cases in which users have dealt with their own data protection too inexperienced. The experts advise that consumers should always exercise caution when surfing and in social networks. In the case of surprising contacts by supposed singles, distrust is also announced.

