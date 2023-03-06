The Washington Justice Overwatch League team promised to launch its 2023 team this past weekend, and that’s exactly what it did. With the OWL returning later this month (at least in the West division), Justice revealed its roster, which includes talent from France, South Korea, the United States, Canada and Vietnam.

The 2023 Justices are as follows:

King “Alpha One”

Lin Yingyu

Benjamin “Ben Best” Dieu Laffitte

Hugh “Milo” Chen

Brice “FDGod” Monsavoir

Kim “Jo” Min Ki

Choi “JMAC” Dae-han and Danny “Danny” Mychakov join head coach Zouheir “GetAmazed” Baba as assistant coaches and analysts, respectively.

With just six members, assuming no further additions, Justice could have one of the smallest rosters of the year, but either way, we’ll see the team in action starting March 23 on Pro-Am.