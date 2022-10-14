In 2021, CITIZEN will conquer the market in the field of mechanical watches, and launch corresponding product lines from high-end to entry-level. Among them, the Series 8 series is aimed at the advanced level of about NT$50,000. The shape design and rich details and texture have won over a lot of watch fans. This year, CITIZEN will launch two new series 8 works, the first anniversary limited edition and the new blue color of the 831 watch, two completely different styles, enriching the Series 8 lineup.

Series 8 1st Anniversary Limited Edition: NA1025-10E

For the one-year anniversary of the Series 8’s re-launch, CITIZEN launches the 870 watch model NA1025-10E. The biggest feature of the 870 watch is that it has a double-layered case structure, and the claws on both sides are similar to the hanging lug design. It has been treated with delicate grinding lines, and the lines between the parts are stacked to create a sense of hierarchy; from the perspective of production, The double-layer case further tests the production technology of the watch factory. The two parts must be perfectly matched during assembly, which means higher precision requirements.

The NA1025-10E first anniversary limited edition is replaced with an all-black design based on the 870 watch. The stainless steel case is treated with CITIZEN’s signature Duratect DLC surface hardening technology. The dial is the biggest highlight of this watch. , it is made of carbon composite material, which is the first time CITIZEN has done so, and is different from the regular pattern of carbon fiber patterns that are commonly seen, the texture of the NA1025-10E carbon composite faceplate is more natural. The hands on the dial are black, and even the background color of the date window is black, but because of the different glossy textures caused by different materials and surface decorations, even if the whole is completely black, it looks very layered.

Last year, the whole series of Series 8 models used a solid back cover, and this NA1025-10E first anniversary limited edition is the first time to try a transparent back cover, which meets the expectations of many players. Through the back, you can appreciate the operation of the Cal.0950 self-winding movement. The polishing decoration of the movement bridge is not sloppy, and the automatic disc is also made of gold, which looks particularly beautiful.

The NA1025-10E, a limited edition for the first anniversary of the Series 8, not only celebrates the meaning of the first anniversary, but more importantly, it seems to “predict” the future development of the Series 8 series: such as the use of special materials, the use of transparent The bottom cover configuration can be expected to be widely implemented on the entire series. On the other hand, the all-black shape of the NA1025-10E and the rubber strap are more sporty than the previous Series 8, which can be regarded as opening a new direction for this series.

CITIZEN

Series 8 870 First Anniversary Limited Edition

Model: NA1025-10E

Function: time indication; date display

Movement: Cal.0950 automatic winding

Size: 40.8mm

Material: Duratect DLC stainless steel case

Strap: Rubber material

Waterproofing: 10 standard atmosphere waterproofing

Price: NT$69,800 (limited to 700 pieces worldwide)

Expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2022

Series 8 new blue color: NB6010-81L

There are three styles of 870, 830 and 831 under the Series 8. The latter two are the same basic twin models. The difference is that the 830 uses a richer dial decoration. As for the 831 watch, both in terms of style and price setting, it seems to be a more “entry-level” choice for this series. Having said that, the details and texture still maintain the level of Series 8.

The three-hand function 831 watch has an octagonal shell-shaped line with a round face plate, angular facets, each side has been polished and polished very well, and the visual effect is excellent; I personally like it very much. The polishing and polishing between the chain strap and the glossy matte surface is very good, especially the position of the buckle. The polished and glossy surfaces of the buttons on both sides have an excellent texture, and the feel and solidity of the entire folding buckle are quite standard. It is no exaggeration to say that its chain strap is unbeatable in this price range.

The newly added NB6010-81L this time changes the dial to dark blue. Although the NB6012-18L released last year is also a blue dial, the color of the former is deeper and the style is more restrained. Compared with the previous black face The NB6010-81E of the stainless steel chain belt is a completely different feeling. The watch is equipped with Cal.9051 self-winding movement. Although it is a relatively entry-level movement model compared to Cal. 0950, it has a stop-seconds function, and then has passed JIS 2 type anti-magnetic, which still has a certain level of performance.

CITIZEN

Series 8 831

Model: NB6010-81L

Function: time indication; date display

Movement: Cal.9051 automatic winding

Size: 40mm

Material: Stainless steel

Strap: Stainless Steel

Pricing: NT$35,000

Expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2022

