Watch Online Videos Remotely with Friends and Your Significant Other Using the “Sync Watch” Extension

Introducing “Sync Watch”: The Extension for Watching Online Videos Together Remotely

Want to watch online videos remotely with friends and your significant other? Look no further! The new “Sync Watch” extension is here to make your streaming experience with loved ones even better. This extension allows you to watch videos together with multiple people, no matter where they are located. The best part? It’s completely free!

The “Sync Watch” extension is incredibly easy to use. All you need to do is install the extension and input the room address. As long as everyone you want to watch with has also installed the extension and entered the same room address, you’re good to go. There’s no need to set anything up or register an account.

The extension is available for Chrome, Firefox, and even the Chrome version of Microsoft Edge. In this article, we’ll use Microsoft Edge as an example, but the operations are similar for other browsers.

To install the “Sync Watch” extension, simply go to the Chrome store or the Firefox store and click on the installation link. Once installed, you need to unhide the extension icon. On Chrome and Edge browsers, the newly installed extension icon is hidden by default. To unhide it, open the puzzle icon on the far right, find “Sync Watch,” and click on the eye icon to unhide it. The icon will then be displayed in the upper right corner of your browser.

Upon opening the extension, you’ll see two input fields: one for your name and another for the room name. Enter your desired room name and press connect. This will create the room and generate a room name that you can share with your friends.

To join the room, your friends simply need to open the extension and enter their name in the top input field. They should then enter the room name you provided. Once the connection is successful, you’ll be able to see who is in the room.

Now comes the fun part! Both parties can share videos by clicking the “share video” button. The shared video link will appear in both parties’ “Sync Watch” extensions. Clicking on the link will open the video, and both parties will be able to play, pause, and synchronize the video. If one person presses play, the video will automatically play for everyone else in the room, and the same goes for pausing.

It is important to note that not all websites are supported by the “Sync Watch” extension. Currently, supported audio and video websites include popular platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion, and Facebook, as well as other websites that use HTML5 videos. Luckily, many websites now utilize HTML5 videos, so support is pretty extensive.

Lastly, don’t forget to press disconnect when you’re finished watching. This will interrupt the connection and ensure you’re not left lingering in the room. If you’re using a mobile phone, try finding a browser app that allows for installing extensions so you can use “Sync Watch” on the go.

With the “Sync Watch” extension, watching online videos remotely with friends and loved ones has never been easier. So why not give it a try and start sharing memorable movie nights with those who matter most? You won’t be disappointed!