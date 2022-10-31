Home Technology Watch When will climate change stop? Climate Scientist Answers Questions From Netizens: “Summer will only get hotter every year” Climate Scientist Answers Earth Questions｜Celebrity Q&A｜GQ Taiwan | Celebrity Q&A Tech Support
Celebrity Q&A series is not regularly updated! Subscribe to GQ to watch movies on time
Climate scientist Peter Kalmus answers the most popular question about Earth on Twitter. Do humans have other habitable planets? How does climate change happen? What is the carbon cycle? Peter answers all questions and more!

00:00 intro
00:13 Are there other habitable planets?
00:41 About hurricane generation
00:56 How do satellites monitor the weather?
01:54 About cloud physics
02:36 About the Earth’s wind direction and ocean current generation
03:50 Arctic Amplification Effect
04:11 How does climate change happen?
04:57 What is the difference between global warming and climate change?
04:34 Why is coral reef death a bad thing?
06:45 Carbon Cycle
07:53 The severity of climate change
08:53 On man-made global warming
10:03 How long until Florida is submerged?
10:48 How to decarbonize flight?
11:28 How to reduce climate change?
12:11 Can climate change be reversed?
13:10 When will climate change stop?
13:22 How does the reaction of methane with the atmosphere affect the climate?
14:08 What’s up with the heat in California?

Translator: this.bryan.guy

#celebrityquestions#climate#earth

