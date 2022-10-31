Celebrity Q&A series is not regularly updated! Subscribe to GQ to watch movies on time ►https://smarturl.it/1c37tuClimate scientist Peter Kalmus answers the most popular question about Earth on Twitter. Do humans have other habitable planets? How does climate change happen? What is the carbon cycle? Peter answers all questions and more!

00:00 intro

00:13 Are there other habitable planets?

00:41 About hurricane generation

00:56 How do satellites monitor the weather?

01:54 About cloud physics

02:36 About the Earth’s wind direction and ocean current generation

03:50 Arctic Amplification Effect

04:11 How does climate change happen?

04:57 What is the difference between global warming and climate change?

04:34 Why is coral reef death a bad thing?

06:45 Carbon Cycle

07:53 The severity of climate change

08:53 On man-made global warming

10:03 How long until Florida is submerged?

10:48 How to decarbonize flight?

11:28 How to reduce climate change?

12:11 Can climate change be reversed?

13:10 When will climate change stop?

13:22 How does the reaction of methane with the atmosphere affect the climate?

14:08 What’s up with the heat in California?

Translator: this.bryan.guy

#celebrityquestions#climate#earth