Watches and Wonders 2023｜Montblanc Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Date Display Automatic Mechanical Watch Launches New Gray Dial

Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Date Automatic Mechanical Watch

Since Montblanc launched the Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea date display automatic watch with a frozen dial in 2022, it has successfully caused talk in the watch industry; after a year, the brand has brought a surprise again, launching an elegant new dial in gray tones. The new gray glacier-patterned dial is inspired by the largest glacier on Mont Blanc, the Mer de Glace. The highlight is that the minerals stored in the glacier for thousands of years are reflected in the light, which makes the glacier appear gray toned. The simple and stylish color matching is easy to match with daily clothing, which increases the layering of the overall shape and can show personal life. taste.

This new Iced Sea edition features a 41mm stainless steel case and a three-dimensional engraving on the caseback showing images of icebergs and black divers exploring glacial waters. As for the production process, the production of the glacier dial is based on a special technology called “gratté-boisé”, which makes the dial present a realistic layering and bright effect, while the engraving on the bottom cover is made by laser technology. Specially structured to create striking contrasts in a range of matte and polished finishes, resulting in a more layered and realistic three-dimensional relief pattern.

On the other hand, the Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Date Automatic is not only a sports watch, but also a diving device that complies with the ISO 6425 standard. In addition, each watch is tested in the Montblanc laboratory to ensure shock resistance, anti-magnetic, temperature and water resistance (approximately 30 bar), and the fixing components are reinforced to improve safety. In addition, the watch needs to be able to read the time under all environmental conditions. Therefore, Montblanc coated the hands, hour markers and the dot at 12 o’clock on the bezel with white Super-Luminova® luminous coating, which can emit blue luminous light in low-light environments, echoing the theme of glaciers. The dial is equipped with a unidirectional rotating ceramic bezel, and the first 15 minutes on the bezel are decorated with contrasting colors, which is an important feature of diving watches.

In addition, the Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea series watch comes with a replaceable stainless steel bracelet, which can be changed quickly and easily without going back to the boutique or using any tools; of sutures. The bracelet is not only freely replaceable, but also fine-tuned on the wrist, allowing the watch to perfectly fit the wrist of each wearer, and it is easy to adjust while wearing a diving suit.

