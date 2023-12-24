Watches to retire your old HUAWEI Watch GT

Are you a proud owner of the Huawei Watch GT? While it may have been a great choice a few years ago, it’s natural to crave for an upgrade or a change as newer, more sophisticated models pack the market. If you’re in the market for a worthy successor to your Huawei Watch GT, we’ve got some interesting recommendations that you might want to consider.

First on our list is the Huawei Watch GT 3. Priced just under 200 euros, this model offers a large screen for your workouts and health monitoring with a range of sensors, blood oxygen monitoring, running plans, and more.

Stepping it up a notch, the Huawei Watch GT 4, priced close to 250 euros, provides professional health monitoring, sports options, up to two weeks of battery life, and the added convenience of receiving and replying to SMS directly from your wrist.

If you’re someone who appreciates both design and functionality, then the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro might be the right fit for you. With its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen, impressive battery life, and a range of health options, this model is an attractive package.

For those who are open to exploring options outside the Huawei brand, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is a solid choice. Offering impressive performance and battery life, alongside blood oxygen monitoring and fatigue assessment, this GPS model is priced just under 200 euros.

Finally, for those seeking a budget-friendly option without compromising on features, the Huawei Watch Fit 2, priced just over 100 euros, offers a rectangular shape with GPS, Bluetooth calls, and a long battery life that lasts up to 10 days.

Before making a purchase, it’s important to note that the prices mentioned are subject to change. However, these models are well worth considering if you’re looking to replace your Huawei Watch GT with an upgrade that meets your tastes, needs, and budget.

