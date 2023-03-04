Recently, some Google Pixel 7 Pro users have reported that the phone automatically restarts when watching YouTube videos.

On the foreign discussion community Reddit, some users who use Google Pixel 7 Pro reported that when watching videos on YouTube, the mobile phone would restart immediately.among Reddit user “OGPixel” posted on the Reddit GooglePixel page on Sunday that this happened to his Pixel 7 Pro phone while watching the 4K HDR version of the “Alien” movie clip. and fires every time the video is viewed.

In addition to Pixel 7 Pro mobile phone 1, users of Pixel 6 and 6a mobile phones also responded to the same situation under the post. There are even reports that after watching the video and restarting the phone immediately, the mobile phone still does not work normally, and needs to be restarted to return to normal.

It is inferred that it is due to the 4K HDR format used in the film. As early as 2020, there was also an incident where Android phones downloaded a mobile phone wallpaper that would cause a crash. At that time, the affected phones mainly included Samsung and Pixel phones. After the crack investigation, it was found that the cause of the crash was that the Pixel color engine, which supports a limited color space, had an error when processing a larger color space.

Three days after the incident was exposed, Google officials have quietly patched the bug before issuing any announcements about the bug. From the latest user reports, it can be seen that there is no rebooting situation before watching the above-mentioned video, and everything is back to normal.