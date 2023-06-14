watchOS 10 new feature credit card can be directly added to Apple Wallet_China IT News

Last week, Apple released watchOS 10 at the WWDC conference, which mentioned many new features, but some of them have slipped through the net. With the open download of the beta version for developers, users have discovered and shared useful new features one after another. You can directly Adding credit cards to Apple Wallet on Apple Watch is one of them.

Direct input of bank card information In the past, Apple Watch users had to go through the iPhone Watch app to add new bank cards, credit cards, etc. to Apple Wallet. In the just-launched watchOS 10, users can add cards to Apple Watch and complete the Apple Pay setup process. When the Apple Watch user clicks on adding a card in the Wallet program, the setting screen will guide the user to enter the bank card number, expiration date and security code.

Rely less on the iPhone

Unless the bank requires users to use mobile phone programs for verification, users can complete the setup process on the Apple Watch without taking out the iPhone if they are authenticated by SMS text messages or incoming calls. At present, watchOS 10 is still in the developer beta stage, and the public beta version is expected to be launched in July. By then, the system is expected to be more stable, and users can try it with confidence.

Source: 9to5mac