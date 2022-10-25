Earlier today, Apple released updates to macOS Ventura, iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, as well as watchOS 9.1, the first major update since watchOS 9 was launched in September.

related articles:

watchOS 9.1 Update

Apple has released watchOS 9.1 to Apple Watch owners, and this update includes new features such as extended battery life, the ability to download music without a charger, and Matter support.

watchOS 9 compatible models

Apple Watch Series 4 Apple Watch Series 5 Apple Watch SE Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra



How to upgrade watchOS 9.1?

Turn on the Apple Watch App select “General” > “Software Update”, and make sure that when installing new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% power, and it needs to be placed on the charger and kept connected to the iPhone.

watchOS 9.1 update details

This update includes improvements to the Apple Watch.

See also

On Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra, the ability to reduce heart rate and GPS readings can extend the duration of your Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run, and Hiking workouts battery life

Use Wi-Fi or mobile network to download music when Apple Watch is not connected to a charger

Supports Matter, the new smart home connectivity standard, allowing various smart home accessories to work together in different ecosystems

This update also contains bug fixes for the Apple Watch.

Voice feedback for average pace may be incorrect during “Outdoor Run”

The estimated rainfall rate shown in the Weather app may not match the estimate for the current location on the iPhone

The hourly weather complication may incorrectly mark the afternoon time as the morning time

The duration seen by some users during Strength Training may not progress

When receiving multiple notifications, VoiceOver may not say the app name before reading the notification

For information on the security content of Apple Software Updates, visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

If you want to see more information about Apple in the first time, please follow the Apple fan club to keep up with the latest information, and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the first notification of the live broadcast, or join the Apple fan club to discuss the experience with you~

If you want to chat, you can also join our LINE chat group to find us.