watchOS 9.5 joins “Rainbow Celebration” and debuts on the surface- Saydigi-Tech

watchOS 9.5 joins "Rainbow Celebration" and debuts on the surface

watchOS 9.5 joins “Rainbow Celebration” and debuts on the surface


Apple Watch ushered in the watchOS 9.5 update. The most obvious part of this update is the addition of the “Rainbow Celebration” theme surface and some bug fixes. The “Rainbow Celebration” theme provides two shades of background, three styles and five complex Function selection collocation.



How to update Apple Watch software

Method 1: “Settings” on Apple Watch >>> “General” >>> “Software Update”
Method 2: Apple Watch app on iPhone >>> “My Watch” >>> “General” >>> “Software Update”

In addition to the Apple Watch face, Apple also brought a celebratory themed desktop to iOS 16.5. New Pride Celebration faces and iOS background images pay tribute to the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community. The colorful shapes seem to flow from the strap into the watch screen and respond when the user lifts and moves their wrist or taps the screen. The matching background image is another vibrant interpretation of this year’s Pride design, and will dynamically move when the user unlocks the iPhone.

Apple will also launch a special new strap for Apple Watch on Apple’s official website starting at 9:00 p.m. The other five colors on the screen — black and brown represent the black and Latino communities, and those who have died of or have lived with HIV or AIDS, while light blue, pink and white represent transgender and non-binary people.

