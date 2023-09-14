Water and Signs of Life Found on Exoplanet K2-18b, New Observations Suggest

Water may flow on the surface of a planet located 120 light-years away from Earth, according to new evidence discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope’s research suggests that the exoplanet K2-18b could potentially support water masses and potentially sustain life. It orbits a cold dwarf star in the habitable zone and is 8.6 times the mass of Earth. The observations also revealed an abundance of methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere, indicating a hydrogen-rich environment. Additionally, the presence of dimethyl sulfide, a molecule produced by life on Earth, was detected on K2-18b. However, researchers caution that further study is needed to confirm the presence of life on the planet. The discoveries about the exoplanet’s atmospheric composition suggest it could be a “hycean exoplanet,” a type of hot planet covered in oceans with a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. While the existence of hycean exoplanets has not been confirmed, these findings expand scientists’ knowledge of exoplanets similar to K2-18b. The researchers involved in the study plan to continue using the Webb telescope to further study and validate their findings. Understanding the nature of these planets is essential in the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

