Water vapor detected in exoplanet WASP-18b’s atmosphere despite temperature near 2,700 °C

WASP-18b is an interesting exoplanet that has been observed by many telescopes since its discovery in 2009. Recently, the Webb Space Telescope also joined the ranks of observing WASP-18b, and found for the first time that this gas giant planet 10 times larger than Jupiter has water vapor in the atmosphere.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

WASP-18b is a gas giant planet orbiting an F-type star with a mass of 10.2 times that of Jupiter. It takes only 23 hours to orbit the star. Since its first discovery in 2009, NASA Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra X Ray Observatory, Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, Spitzer Space Telescope, etc. have all observed WASP-18b.

Recently, the James Webb Space Telescope also observed WASP-18b, and found water vapor from the atmosphere for the first time. The spectral data of the atmosphere clearly showed multiple small but precisely measured vapor features. Although the temperature of this planet is close to 2,700 ℃, the water vapor Features are still present, and distributed at different heights.

In addition, the Webb Telescope drew the temperature gradient map of WASP-18b’s sunward side for the first time. In addition, the brightness map shows that WASP-18b lacks east-west winds, which matches the model with atmospheric drag. One possible explanation is that this planet has a strong Magnetic fields, if true, would be an exciting new discovery.

The new paper was published in the journal Nature.

(First image source: NASA)