Home » Waterproof LED headlamp buy cheap from €17.99 (04/2023)
Technology

Waterproof LED headlamp buy cheap from €17.99 (04/2023)

by admin
Waterproof LED headlamp buy cheap from €17.99 (04/2023)

Die LED lights were installed directly in the headband, so you don’t have to hang a huge lump on your forehead like with conventional headlamps. Due to the compact shape, of course, it also sees a lot more stylish out of.

You can get the stylish head lamp on Amazon.de for 14,39 € dank 10% immediate discount on offer.

the narrow, waterproof head lamp brings you light into the dark in a wide variety of situations. What is really practical is that thanks to the built-in motion sensors doesn’t even have to touch the lamp with the dirty worker’s hands to operate it. The headband can be easily turned on and off with a hand gesture.

The rechargeable LED head lamp you get up Amazon.de for a price 17,99€.

LED headlamp lamp on
(headlamp on, headlights like)

Two integrated LED lamps

On the narrow headband are even 2 Lamps. The first LED light in the form of a COB LED strip (without really visible LEDs) runs over the forehead after it has been put on. Due to this quite large width, you also have good illumination and a beam angle of up to 230 Grad. This LED strip features 4 brightness modes, which can be set at the push of a button. The maximum brightness is specified by the manufacturer with up to 350 Lumen specified.

LED headlamp side lamp
(side lamp, smaller light cone)

LED spotlight

The second lamp is on the right, almost above the ear. You’re more likely to get one here targeted Spotlnot, with a smaller cone of light. But this lights up to 20 m wide and lets in 2 brightness levels rules. In other words, a lamp that should really provide the right light in every situation.

When hiking, for example, a wide, far-illuminating light makes more sense using the first variant, when screwing around or doing other fine work, the selective spotlight is certainly more useful.

LED headlamp front

Operation only by swiping

Headlamps are usually used when you don’t really have a free hand and you want to tinker around somewhere in peace, for example. Nevertheless, most headlamps often have to be operated by hand.

LED headlamp sensor
(finger points to the motion sensor)

I should have used that earlier

I used to go fishing with my grandfather and as a child I really enjoyed gutting the fish. What was the result? Totally muddled fingers, of course. Not that the headlamps were always much too big for me anyway, I also smeared all the fish scales into my hair every time I tried to switch such a lamp on or off.

These problems should be at this fall-proof LED head lamp no longer appear. On the right is a motion sensorwith which the head lamp can be switched off with a simple wave or a hand gesture to switch on and off leaves. This also worked very reliably in our test. However, if you want to dim the lamps, you have to use the button again.

LED headlamp front lamp

Significantly more comfort

The band of the headlamp consists of one Gummi and can be easily adjusted in size. With the right setting, the headlamp sits really comfortably and you hardly notice that you are wearing anything on your head. Here it is low weight of 60g certainly beneficial.

In contrast to conventional headlamps, you don’t have to hang a huge lamp on your forehead that constantly slides back and forth and sometimes causes a feeling of pressure on your head. This is an advantage, for example, when jogging in the dark, when a large LED headlamp isn’t shaking your head back and forth.

LED headlamp packaging
(USB-C cable included)

Rechargeable through USB-C

Unlike the old, clunky things where you had to change the batteries, this headlamp just goes with you USB-C Kabel to be charged. According to the manufacturer, the integrated battery should be in 2.5 hours be fully charged and can be up afterwards small level again up to 8 hours to be used.

LED headlamp side lamp from the side

Conclusion: Buy an LED headlamp?

In contrast to the old, battery-operated, I now call them Stone Age headlamps, a lot has happened here. First of all, the design and wearing comfort is much more pleasant thanks to the narrow rubber band with integrated LED stripe and it also looks a lot better.

As is well known, optics are not everything, but the brightness of the two lamps also convinced us. They are both really very bright and you have 2 different light cones installed in one device. This means that the lamp can be perfectly adapted to the respective lighting requirements, whether for tinkering or hiking. Another advantage is that you don’t have to use your hands to turn the lamp on and off while you work, you can easily do this with a swipe.

The price is perfectly fine here, if you look at the price of some of the Stone Age headlamps I mentioned. You get a lot more functions and a much more stylish and modern design.

See also  Google cuts laptops and employee services to save money

You may also like

Goodbye Windows 10! Microsoft confirms that 22H2 is...

Best in-ear headphones at Stiftung Warentest: The test...

9 episodes of Black Mirror to (re)watch while...

Microsoft admitted that the new patch of Win10/11...

9 episodes of Black Mirror to (re)watch while...

The new EarPods earphones start production, Apple kneels...

These otherwise paid apps are now free

Microsoft-Activision, after the no of the UK Authority...

E-sports team ZETA DIVISION cooperates with auto parts...

DJI RS3 Mini Gimbal Unboxing and first confused...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy