Waterproof LED headlamp buy cheap from €17.99 (04/2023)

Die LED lights were installed directly in the headband, so you don’t have to hang a huge lump on your forehead like with conventional headlamps. Due to the compact shape, of course, it also sees a lot more stylish out of.

You can get the stylish head lamp on Amazon.de for 14,39 € dank 10% immediate discount on offer.

the narrow, waterproof head lamp brings you light into the dark in a wide variety of situations. What is really practical is that thanks to the built-in motion sensors doesn’t even have to touch the lamp with the dirty worker’s hands to operate it. The headband can be easily turned on and off with a hand gesture.

The rechargeable LED head lamp you get up Amazon.de for a price 17,99€.



(headlamp on, headlights like)

Two integrated LED lamps

On the narrow headband are even 2 Lamps. The first LED light in the form of a COB LED strip (without really visible LEDs) runs over the forehead after it has been put on. Due to this quite large width, you also have good illumination and a beam angle of up to 230 Grad. This LED strip features 4 brightness modes, which can be set at the push of a button. The maximum brightness is specified by the manufacturer with up to 350 Lumen specified.



(side lamp, smaller light cone)

LED spotlight

The second lamp is on the right, almost above the ear. You’re more likely to get one here targeted Spotlnot, with a smaller cone of light. But this lights up to 20 m wide and lets in 2 brightness levels rules. In other words, a lamp that should really provide the right light in every situation.

When hiking, for example, a wide, far-illuminating light makes more sense using the first variant, when screwing around or doing other fine work, the selective spotlight is certainly more useful.

Operation only by swiping

Headlamps are usually used when you don’t really have a free hand and you want to tinker around somewhere in peace, for example. Nevertheless, most headlamps often have to be operated by hand.



(finger points to the motion sensor)

I should have used that earlier

I used to go fishing with my grandfather and as a child I really enjoyed gutting the fish. What was the result? Totally muddled fingers, of course. Not that the headlamps were always much too big for me anyway, I also smeared all the fish scales into my hair every time I tried to switch such a lamp on or off.

These problems should be at this fall-proof LED head lamp no longer appear. On the right is a motion sensorwith which the head lamp can be switched off with a simple wave or a hand gesture to switch on and off leaves. This also worked very reliably in our test. However, if you want to dim the lamps, you have to use the button again.

Significantly more comfort

The band of the headlamp consists of one Gummi and can be easily adjusted in size. With the right setting, the headlamp sits really comfortably and you hardly notice that you are wearing anything on your head. Here it is low weight of 60g certainly beneficial.

In contrast to conventional headlamps, you don’t have to hang a huge lamp on your forehead that constantly slides back and forth and sometimes causes a feeling of pressure on your head. This is an advantage, for example, when jogging in the dark, when a large LED headlamp isn’t shaking your head back and forth.



(USB-C cable included)

Rechargeable through USB-C

Unlike the old, clunky things where you had to change the batteries, this headlamp just goes with you USB-C Kabel to be charged. According to the manufacturer, the integrated battery should be in 2.5 hours be fully charged and can be up afterwards small level again up to 8 hours to be used.

Conclusion: Buy an LED headlamp?

In contrast to the old, battery-operated, I now call them Stone Age headlamps, a lot has happened here. First of all, the design and wearing comfort is much more pleasant thanks to the narrow rubber band with integrated LED stripe and it also looks a lot better.

As is well known, optics are not everything, but the brightness of the two lamps also convinced us. They are both really very bright and you have 2 different light cones installed in one device. This means that the lamp can be perfectly adapted to the respective lighting requirements, whether for tinkering or hiking. Another advantage is that you don’t have to use your hands to turn the lamp on and off while you work, you can easily do this with a swipe.

The price is perfectly fine here, if you look at the price of some of the Stone Age headlamps I mentioned. You get a lot more functions and a much more stylish and modern design.