Home Technology Waving the flame through the fog side-scrolling action game “Nocturnal” released – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Technology

Waving the flame through the fog side-scrolling action game “Nocturnal” released – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

by admin
Waving the flame through the fog side-scrolling action game “Nocturnal” released – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

The story of “Nocturnal” tells that Adesir, a soldier of the everlasting holy flame, returned to his hometown of Nahran. A strange fog enveloped the entire island. Adesir could only move forward through the fog by waving flames.

Fight for your home island of Nahran

Soldiers of old, find out the truth of what happened to your brothers and save the island from the dark mist. Fight an extremely challenging variety of enemies, don’t let them stand in your way from achieving your goal: saving the island from darkness.

deadly fog

A mysterious mist shrouds the island, and you will be chased as soon as you come within sight. Break into the heart of the Mist, uncover its source, and end it all. But be warned, you can’t breathe in the mist, so you’ll have to use your wits and find new ways to stop it.

Awaken the guardian of the Everlasting Flame sleeping within you

The Mist is your enemy, but the Fire is your ally on the journey. Fire resists mists, ignites landscapes, activates machinery, and is used to incinerate dark magical creatures impervious to conventional weapons.

Explore the island and its hidden places

The Mist covers a vast area and hides powerful abilities for those willing to explore its mysteries. You earn ashes by killing enemies and exploring the environment, enshrining the Phoenix Statue, and gaining new abilities and stat boosts you need to survive.

fast pass mode

There is a quick pass option in the game. You can choose them to improve your clearance time.

See also  AMD Announces 31 CPU Vulnerabilities! A large number of household and commercial models are affected![with self-help method]- ezone.hk - Tech Focus - Computer

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1634080/Nocturnal/

You may also like

The new mobility ecosystem comes to life

Destiny 2 Year 5: The Good, the Bad...

Monster Hunter Rise Gets PlayStation And Xbox Launch...

Marvel will be killed in September – Hong...

ChatGPT has become a big threat Google will...

Freedom, responsibility, curiosity: this is how Reed Hastings...

Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G

Money and Friendship: The Story of the Iconic...

Webb Telescope discovers the first exoplanet: the diameter...

The advanced process is no longer popular, 40nm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy