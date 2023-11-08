Waze Rolls Out New Feature Alerting Users to Accident-Prone Roads

Waze Introduces New Feature to Help Drivers Avoid Accident-Prone Roads

Waze, the popular navigation app owned by Google, is adding a new feature to provide users with alerts about accident-prone roads on their route. The new crash history alerts will use data from previous crashes, as well as details about the road, including typical traffic and elevation, to identify trouble spots.

According to a Tuesday blog post, the system will combine this data with up-to-date reports from the Waze community, and the AI will then decide which roads on a user’s route are the most problematic. Once a driver reaches a stretch of road that is known to be a dangerous location, Waze will send them an alert.

These alerts will appear at the bottom of the app with a message such as “Accident history: next 1 mile.” While the alerts won’t point out any specific bad intersections or especially problematic stretches of road, they may help drivers become more aware of their surroundings and pay closer attention to their driving.

It’s important to note that the application does not specify whether these accidents involve pedestrians, cyclists, or other vehicles.

Waze has assured users that they will not receive these alerts on the roads they normally travel on. The app already provides data about local accidents or speed traps, and it also reports road closures or upcoming accidents.

This latest feature builds upon Waze’s existing on-road alert data, which is available to both users and emergency personnel. The app has also been combining teams with Google Maps, allowing for more integration and access to data from Google.

The move to offer more integration with its parent company comes after Waze faced layoffs in June of this year, amid industry-wide belt-tightening. However, this closer relationship with Google may bring more cross-pollination between both apps in the future.

With the introduction of this new feature, Waze aims to provide users with more information to help them navigate safely and avoid accident-prone roads. While the app already offers various alerts and information, this latest update further enhances the user experience and promotes safer driving habits.

It remains to be seen how this new feature will be received by users, and whether it will effectively improve road safety for Waze users. Nevertheless, it demonstrates the app’s ongoing efforts to utilize technology and data to benefit drivers and improve the overall driving experience.

Share this: Facebook

X

