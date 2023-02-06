As we all know, the main components of a mechanical hard disk can be divided into three parts: the drive motor, the read/write head, and the disk surface. Therefore, if more drive arms are added, the read/write speed of the hard disk can be increased theoretically.

Recently, WD launched its first dual-drive arm hard drive Ultrastar DC HS760, which successfully doubled the sequential/random read and write speed of the hard drive.

The design of this mechanical hard disk is based on its classic Ultrstar DC HC560, but through the parallel work of two independent drive arms,It brings a sequential throughput of up to 582MB/s, comparable to SATA SSD.

Even if higher random performance is required, HS760 has been improved by about 1.7 times, and the effect is obvious. At the same time, although the structure is more complicated, like other WD Ultrastar hard drives, the HS760 also supports 24/7 work and has a 5-year warranty.

Ultrastar DC HS760 currently only has a 20TB capacity version. That puts WD’s new drive in class competition with Seagate’s Exos X20 drive, which is also dual-drive arm and available in both 18 and 20TB SKUs.

WD provides the SAS interface for the Ultrastar DC HS760, while Seagate offers SATA or SAS connections for its Exos drives, both companies using traditional CMR platters that spin at 7200 RPM.

WD seems to have a potential performance advantage over Seagate, because WD integrates its OptiNAND technology on top of iNAND, which means that the Ultrastar DC HS760 should have at least twice the cache capacity of the Seagate Exos X20 hard drive, which is up to 256MB, and more The large cache is based on WD’s DC HC560 hard drive, which has a 512MB cache.

Like Seagates Exos drives, the Ultrastar DC HS760 is a helium-filled drive that WD claims has a MTBF of 2.5 million and comes with a five-year warranty. However, since the Ultrastar DC HS760 is a product aimed at enterprise-level data centers, WDIts actual price has not been announced.