We already know when the maximum rival of the iPhone 15 will be launched

Samsung is ready to present the new Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra on January 17 in its first Galaxy Unpacked of 2024

It will be sooner than expected, On January 17, Samsung will make its first Galaxy Unpacked in 2024 and it will do so by revealing the new Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra. The announcement was published on its official website. A proposal called Galaxy AI draws attention, a support that will be based on generative artificial intelligence. It is presumed that she will be directly involved in these devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, staunch rivals of the iPhone 15, will be revealed in a few days

At 7:00 p.m. Spanish time on Wednesday, January 17 from San José, California, The new devices will be presented in a broadcast via streaming. An announcement that leaves some messages that we will be able to deduce and confirm soon. In addition to artificial intelligence, we can see the silhouette of the S Ultra series and the stars that are characteristic of the Unpacked events.

They take a tour of the achievements or distinctions that devices made for the first time in the mobile era and also in modernity such as cell phone payments, waterproof mobile phones and even folding mobile phones. Finally, these stars could give us a clear indication that they will include titanium, as in the iPhone 15 Pro, due to the texture and color with which they appear in the video advertisement.

What will be revealed at Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

As discussed in Andro4all, there will be three new devices that will maintain a design like previous generations. The strongest, as almost always happens, will come in the Ultra model. The panel will no longer have curves to be a completely flat screen.

The processor will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a camera system that will improve slightly, The Ultra model will have an improved 200-megapixel sensor. The highlight and what many will be waiting for is to see how they will benefit from artificial intelligence.

Will it happen as in some photography functions of the Google Pixel 8? Will it be involved in the operating system? The South Koreans enabled a registration page for the event where they offer a discount of 120 euros for the purchase of one of the new devices, as well as a raffle to be one of the lucky ones to attend the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Eager to see what Samsung can improve regarding its flagship devices by directly comparing them with their predecessors. Will they be able to surpass the iPhone 15?

Share this: Facebook

X

