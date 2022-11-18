The competition for sixty graduates who will go to work on a permanent basis at the National Cybersecurity Agency has just started: seven profiles are required with post-graduate work experience of at least three years. It is possible to apply online by 6 pm on 28 November 2022.

“Working in the Agency means working behind the scenes to constantly increase the security and resilience of the country’s IT systems, networks and essential services. With this announcement we are looking for the best technicians who want to use their talent and skills in the service of the country’s interest. A vital mission for maintaining Italy’s economic prosperity and security within the digital transformation process” comments Roberto Baldoni, General Manager of ACN. “Today in Italy we need at least 100,000 experts, from technical figures to transversal professionals. Cybersecurity is a world of professionalism and skills that are starting to grow. As a National Agency we are committed to nurturing and promoting them inside and outside ACN, in administrations and businesses”.

An injection of talent, which also represents an opportunity for the younger generations who work in the IT sector. The notice is published in the Official Gazette (n. 86 of 28 October 2022, Special Series – Competitions and Exams), on the ACN institutional website and on the InPA portal, where it is possible to apply.