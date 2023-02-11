Now readers can hear the sounds of the space around the majestic planets of the Milky Way.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

RS Puppis, a Cepheid variable star about 6,500 light-years away in the constellation Puppis, was processed through data sonification by SYSTEM Sounds, a science and art outreach project. Using the celestial images taken by Hubble, the light is transcribed into sound, the pitch indicates the direction of the center of the image, and the volume indicates the brightness of the light.

When listening to the sound below, higher tones can be heard at the top of the image and lower tones at the bottom; if using surround sound, the left and right channels can be played. As the circle gets closer to the central bright star, the sound gets louder, ending in a single sound rendezvous.

Cosmic auralization offers another way to experience the wonders of the universe, but also for genuinely useful reasons, such as converting visual data to auditory data to make it more accessible to those with limited or blind vision; complex concepts can be made easier with new perspectives. Easy to understand; also reveals details that were overlooked in the original form of the data, including display modes, weaker signals, or information lost due to noise.

For Cepheids, this is a powerful tool, as Cepheids are among the most useful objects. The brightness of celestial bodies changes regularly, and the light change period of RS Puppis is about six weeks. Once the light change period of the Cepheid variable star is mastered, it can be calculated how bright the essence is. If we know how bright a celestial body is, we can calculate how far it is, which means we can use Cepheid variable stars to calculate the distance of celestial bodies.

RS Puppis is the largest and brightest known Cepheid variable star in the Milky Way, with an average brightness 15,000 times that of the sun, surrounded by dust. When RS Puppis becomes brighter, it emits brighter light to the dust, which is reflected by the dust to produce reflected light; this is the reason for the beautiful silver halo around RS Puppis.

By studying the rings, scientists can learn about the properties of dust and tell us more about the matter that fills the gaps between celestial bodies.

The RS Puppis audibility seems to be more promotional than scientific research, and this object is very well studied anyway, we don’t know what new things we can learn from this transition, but it’s nice to have new ways to experience galactic objects.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; Source of the first image: NASA)

Further reading: