“We cannot carry out cyber attacks in Russia”

Olexander Poti is a leader in defending Ukraine in cyberspace. In an interview, he explains how Russia uses its cyber attacks in war – and why “good hackers” are important to him.

Russia sometimes combines its rocket attacks with cyber attacks to unsettle the population: attack on Lviv in October last year. Paul Palamarchuk / Imago

The Russian attack on Ukraine is not only carried out with rockets and tanks – the country is also exposed to constant attacks in cyberspace. Little is said about it in public. Olexander Poti knows exactly how these attacks work. He is Deputy Head of the Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Ukraine and plays a leading role in countering Russian cyber operations. The NZZ was able to speak to him as part of the CySat security conference in Paris.