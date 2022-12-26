Home Technology We contain! Steam highly praised “SCP: White Mouse” v2.0 official version released free multiplayer D-level | Game Corner | Digital
Developed and published by Bezbro Games, the highly acclaimed horror survival game “SCP: White Rat” (SCP: Labrat) on Steam is officially launched. Incarnate as a test subject of the Foundation and escape from containment failure.

“SCP: White Mouse” is a faithful reproduction version of the work “SCP-Containment Breach” (SCP-Containment Breach) launched in 2012, and it has been on Steam since May 18, 2021 to start the early experience.

In this work, the player will become a test subject in an SCP facility. The sudden containment breach gave you a chance to escape, and you must take advantage of the situation to find a way out. During the process, other abnormal objects in the foundation will be found, and players will have to explore while collecting valuable resources along the way to escape from the SCP.

The main game is based on the original gameplay of “SCP-Containment Breach”, supports multiplayer cooperation, and adds a number of functional updates to improve the game experience. Compared with its predecessors, there are more new SCPs, items and events.

The official version released this time is defined as v2.0. Because I was not satisfied with the state of the game during the period of early access, it was completely remade. After re-polishing, the official emphasis on events, NPCs, single-player and multiplayer games will be more perfect. At the same time, the game will support a variety of belt-casting devices including Quest 2, allowing VR players and general PC players to play cross-platform.

“SCP: White Mouse” v2.0 is now available on Steam for free. Chinese language is not supported yet. Readers who are interested in playing D-level games with their friends can download the experience.

