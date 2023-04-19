We had to wait 7 years for that

It’s been a while since the last Star Trek movie hit theaters seven years ago. A new film has always been discussed, but nothing has come of it so far. But the wait is over, a fresh Star Trek movie has finally been confirmed. But it will be very different than expected.

news-zur-neuen-serie”/> news-zur-neuen-serie”/>

In recent years, Star Trek has been on television, not in cinemas. It’s been seven years since Star Trek Beyond was released. The new one now Paramount Confirmed Movie “Star Trek: Section 31” but is not set in the alternate timeline of JJ Abrams’ Star Trek universe. Accordingly, we won’t see Chris Pine as Captain Kirk or Zachary Quinto as Spock (source: The Hollywood Reporter).

Star Trek: New Movie only on Paramount+

Also, the new Star Trek film will not be shown in the cinema, but exclusive to the streaming service Paramount+. The title makes connoisseurs sit up and take notice, “Section 31” was and is a mysterious secret order in the ranks of the Federation. The secret organization also played an important role in the series “Star Trek: Discovery” and that is exactly where the origin of the new film lies.

Star Trek: Section 31 is a An offshoot of the controversial Star Trek series and was originally discussed as a series. But instead of the series, we now get a film, a so-called “original” from Paramount+. It used to be called a TV movie.

Michelle Yeoh was already in “Star Trek: Discovery”:

Star Trek: Discovery – Official Trailer Netflix See also The Italians involved in the Ftx crash: young people, with a few thousand euros invested (and for the first time)

In the film, Emperor Philippa Georgiou returns and becomes part of the ominous secret order. We’ll see you again in the role Michelle Yeoh, who already won the Oscar for best actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” earlier this year. Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. Both had their fingers in the game with “Star Trek: Discovery”.

Release no earlier than 2024

A release date for “Star Trek: Section 31” is not yet known. However, a release after the final season of Discovery is likely in the year 2024 or 2025.

Sven Kaulfuss, GIGA expert for everything from Apple: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iOS. Not the movie we’re all waiting for: One would have liked to see Star Trek in the cinema again, but now we’re getting a streaming special. The closeness to Star Trek: Discovery is disturbing for me. For me and many other fans a bitter disappointment in recent years. After all, one secures oneself with Michelle Yeoh and her portrayal of “Emperor Philippa Georgiou” still with the best of the controversial series. Ergo: hope dies last. After all, the offshoot “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” proved that something really good can come out of a bad template.

GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.